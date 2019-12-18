PirateMaven
Pirates Sign a Few Players to Minor League Deals

Jared Martin

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed Socrates Brito, Miguel Del Pozo, and Phillip Evans to minor league deals. The three 27-year olds will join previously signed Hector Noesi as non-roster invitees.

Del Pozo is a reliever with only 9 innings of big league experience. While his career numbers are ugly (5.09 ERA and 1.50 WHIP spanning minors, foreign leagues and the MLB), I can see the appeal. Walks are an issue for Del Pozo. Last season in AAA Miguel had average 4 BBs per 9 innings. The plus side of that is his combination of a mid-90s fastball and a curve ball garnered a 12.7 K/9 rate. He's got some stuff. Perhaps he just needs a new pitching coach to help him focus it.

Phillip Evans is an infielder previously in the Chicago Cubs system. Last season was the best of his career as he posted a .283 average, with 17 home runs, and 61 RBIs in AAA. That bat, along with a solid glove, could make him a serviceable utility infielder.

Socrates Brito is an outfielder previously in the Toronto Blue Jays system. Brito had a brief stint in Toronto to begin last season, but, after struggling there, he was sent down to AAA for the rest of the year. That's the bad news for Socrates. The good news is that he excelled in AAA. His .282 average, 16 home runs, and 67 RBIs in AAA shows he has some potential at the plate. He also has the best name baseball. Just my opinion, but "true knowledge exists in knowing that you know nothing." So, what do I know?

Take these signings for what they are. They are simply an effort to add some high-potential guys to the spring roster. If they make it, fantastic. If they don't, and most often they don't, it's no big deal, but each of them have some intrigue.

