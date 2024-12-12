Pirates Still Looking To Improve Bullpen
The Pittsburgh Pirates took one step toward improving one of their more pressing needs this offseason when they traded for infielder Spencer Horwitz.
Now, the Pirates have some other pressing needs they still have to address, chief among them being the bullpen. Before swinging the trade for Horwitz, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington noted the need to add the necessary arms to improve the bullpen while also noting he feels they have a good starting point with pitchers like David Bednar, Colin Holderman and Dennis Santana in tow.
"Bullpen is an area we need to strengthen for sure," Cherington said. "I don't think we're starting from scratch. You mentioned Bednar, [I] really believe he can have a bounce back [year]. The stuff is still there. Like Colin Holderman [and] what Dennis Santana did after coming over, we've got a starting group there. We got to add to it. We've got some younger guys we think can continue to step up."
Bednar's struggles were a microcosm of a Pirates' bullpen that had the fourth-highest ERA and was tied for the second-most blown saves last season. The two-time All-Star went 3-8 with 23 saves over 62 appearances and posted a 5.77 ERA over 57.2 innings pitched.
Santana was claimed off of waivers by Pittsburgh from the New York Yankees and the move paid dividends, as he was 1-1 with a 2.44 ERA over 39 appearances and he amassed 50 strikeouts in his 44.1 innings pitched. Holderman was 3-6 and posted a 3.16 ERA over his 55 appearances and struck out 56 batters in his 51.1 innings pitched.
Pittsburgh has taken one step toward potentially improving its bullpen with the signing of Elvis Alvarado to a split contract, though, his control will have to improve if he's going to stick around in the big leagues. The Pirates also boast a plethora of pitching depth throughout its Minor League system that could play a role in bolstering a bullpen that disappointed last season.
Regardless, Cherington had high expectations for Pittsburgh's bullpen last season and knows whether it's via trade or free agency, he has some work ahead of him if they're going to get back on track in 2025.
"We felt like that was a part of the team that could be a real strength in 2024 and we didn't quite get the performance we hoped for or wanted to," Cherington said. "We've got to do the work necessary to make that a strength going forward."
