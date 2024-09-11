Pirates' Termarr Johnson Discusses Minor League Season
PITTSBURGH -- During the Pittsburgh Pirates' win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night, top prospect Termarr Johnson sat down with SportsNet Pittsburgh's Hannah Mears and discussed his rise through the team's minor league system.
The Altoona Curve, Pittsburgh's Double-A affiliate, was in town for the game, allowing Johnson to capture a closer look at his future stomping grounds.
The 20-year-old infielder is currently ranked as the organization's No. 3 prospect and the No. 80 farmhand across the league by MLB Pipeline.
Johnson began the year in High-A Greensboro, where he hit .238/.372/.385 with 13 home runs, 46 RBIs and 20 stolen bases over 110 games. He was promoted to Double-A on Aug. 27 and has slashed .184/.273/.368 in 11 contests with the Curve.
When asked what the transition between the two levels has been like for him, Johnson praised the nature of Altoona's clubhouse and how that's impacted him as he's settled in.
“It’s been great," Johnson said. "Just having these guys, this clubhouse is great. All these guys are amazing and it’s just cool having them here, and having them throughout the season. I’m excited just to continue to play with them and finish out the season strong with them.”
The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Johnson is heralded as a potential building block within the Pirates' future core. He's struggled at times throughout the year, but he possesses an abundance of raw power and strong plate discipline that could help him develop into a true difference-maker at the major league level should his hit tool continue to progress.
Johnson stated that his biggest step forward this season has come with adapting his mindset, ensuring that he's always prepared and available no matter the situation throughout the course of a game.
“Just being able to be available every day," Johnson said. "Having that mindset that I’m going out there to play, even on the days off. Having that mindset even when the game is late, just to go in and try to help the team win late in the game."
