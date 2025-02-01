Pirates Win Arbitration Case Against Dennis Santana
The Pittsburgh Pirates have now won two arbitration cases this offseason.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that the Pirates won their arbitration hearing against right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana. Santana had filed at $2.1 million, while the Pirates filed at $1.4 million.
The Pirates also won their arbitration case earlier this week against right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo. Pittsburgh filed at $850,000 for Oviedo, while the right-handed pitcher filed at $1.15 million.
Santana began the 2024 season with the New York Yankees before he was designated for assignment on June. 9 and was claimed off of waivers by Pittsburgh. Santana turned his season around with the Pirates, as he went 1-1 with a 2.44 ERA across 39 appearances. In his 44 1/3 innings pitched, Santana struck out 50 batters and held opposing hitters to a .192 batting average while posting a 0.92 WHIP.
Overall, Santana was 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA across 62 appearances and 71 2/3 innings. Santana, 28, has also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and New York Mets.
Santana figures to be a key part of a Pirates bullpen that still has question marks and must improve in 2025. Pittsburgh has added some arms this offseason, including signing left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson and acquiring Pete Strzelecki from the Cleveland Guardians.
The Pirates bullpen had the fourth-highest ERA in 2024.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates