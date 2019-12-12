Pittsburgh Pirates' Winter Meeting Update

So far the Pittsburgh Pirates have been very quiet at the Winter Meetings. There are some rumblings of some impending trades, but nothing to report yet. Here'a a breakdown of what we know.

Starling Marte is Probably Getting Traded

He was an obvious trade candidate since the start of the off-season. Since then, Marte has expressed a preference (not a demand) for being traded, and interest from teams like the New York Mets has been widely reported. But something Ben Cherington said this week makes it sound even more likely. He expressed that they would be comfortable with Bryan Reynolds as the every day center fielder.

The Mets are still in talks with the Pirates despite them getting Jake Marisnick from the Astros. Much of the chatter is around Brandon Nimmo, the Mets young outfielder, being the key piece of the trade. It would take Nimmo plus a prospect to get Marte.

Adam Frazier is Drawing Plenty of Interest

Adam Frazier had a wonderful year in Pittsburgh, and the rest of baseball took notice. Now teams like the Oakland Athletics are interested in his services. John Perrotto reported that the Pirates would like to get Jonah Heim from the A's as a part of that deal.

This feels like an ideal situation. At 24 years old, Heim is young enough to be a part of a Pirates' rebuild, but not so far off that he doesn't fill the immediate organizational need at catcher.

One thing I like about Heim, on top of him being a solid defensive catcher, is that his bat has gotten better as he's advanced. He's not going to provide a ton of power, but he seems to have an ability to get on base. If he can do that, plus provide excellent defense, that's a big win.

They are Meeting with Potential Pitching Coaches

They next big hire that the organization needs to make is a pitching coach who can help transform this young pitching staff into something that resembles the potential that each of the individual members possess. Justin Meccage, the Pirates' assistant pitching coach from last season, is in consideration for the position.

Like I said last week, I don't expect the Pirates to pull off many deals this week. If either Frazier or Marte is traded while the GMs are in San Diego, I'd be surprised.

Follow Jared on Twitter: @a_piratelife