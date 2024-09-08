Preview: Pirates Facing Pivotal Game vs. Nationals
The Pittsburgh Pirates were one hit and one out away from a win in their doubleheader against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
Neither moment arose for the Pirates, and now they have to play for a series split on Sunday.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Pittsburgh loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, down 5-3. Bryan De La Cruz grounded into a double play to thwart the Pirates' comeback attempt and end the game.
In the second game, Pittsburgh led 6-4 in the top of the ninth inning and was one out away from the win. Washington got four straight hits off of Aroldis Chapman, including back-to-back doubles from Ildemaro Vargas and Keibert Ruiz to make it 8-6. Washington went on to win by that score and secure at least a series split.
Jared Jones will toe the slab for the Pirates. The rookie right-hander is 5-7 with a 3.91 ERA and has struck out 106 batters over 101.1 innings. Jones hasn't won a start since June 22 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
In his last outing, Jones pitched 6.1 innings, allowed six hits, three runs and struck out four batters.
Patrick Corbin will get the start for Washington. The veteran left-hander is 5-12 with a 5.41 ERA across 28 starts this season and has struck out 121 batters over 153 innings pitched.
Pirates vs. Nationals Broadcast Info
Location: PNC Park
Records: Pirates (66-76), Nationals (64-78)
First pitch : 1:35 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Nationals - MASN — National: MLB Network (out of market only)
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Nationals - 106.7 The Fan, DC 87.7
Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds via SI
Spread: Pirates -1.5 (+130), Nationals +1.5 (-161)
Total: Over 8.5 (+100), under 8.5 (-125)
Moneyline: Pirates -167, Nationals +135
