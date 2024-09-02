Preview: Pirates Take on One of MLB's Hottest Teams
Just one week after the Chicago Cubs' offense exploded in a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the NL Central rivals will rekindle things for a three-game series at the Friendly Confines.
In their three-game set in Pittsburgh, the Cubs scored 41 runs, the most across a three-game span this season. Among the offensive outbursts was Chicago coming back from a 10-3 deficit, scoring 11 runs in the final three innings to win 14-10 in the series finale. Chicago swept the Washington Nationals this past weekend to extend its winning streak to six.
Pittsburgh is 4-6 against the Cubs heading into their final series against each other this season.
The Pirates went toe-to-toe with the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, splitting the first two games of the series. Pittsburgh couldn't seal the series win, though, as their offense sputtered in a 6-1 loss on Sunday.
Jared Jones will make his second start since returning from the IL after missing over a month due to a lat strain. The rookie right-hander took the loss in his first outing back, as he allowed five runs over four innings against the Cubs on Aug 27. Jones is 5-7 with a 3.88 ERA across 17 starts and has struck out 102 batters in 95 innings pitched.
Chicago will counter with former Pirate top draft pick Jameson Taillon. Taillon earned the win in his last outing against Pittsburgh, pitching 6.2 innings and allowing four runs. The 32-year-old right-hander has started 23 games and is 9-8 this season with a 3.85 ERA over 133.1 innings of work.
Pirates vs. Cubs Broadcast Info
Location: Wrigley Field
Records: Pirates (63-73), Cubs (71-66)
First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Cubs - Marquee Sports Network
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Cubs - 670 The Score, WRTO 1200
Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+150), Pirates +1.5 (-188)
Total: Over 7.5 (+100), under 8.5 (-125)
Moneyline: Cubs -155, Pirates +120
