Starling Marte Trade Talks are Still Alive

Prior to the Winter Meetings some believed that a trade resulting in the Pittsburgh Pirates sending Starling Marte elsewhere was imminent. We're now knocking on 2020's door and it's seemed like the once hot trade rumors have cooled. However, Jon Heyman's report this week suggests otherwise. According to Heyman, the Mets and Pirates are still been talking. Other teams appear to be interested as well. The Padres, Diamondbacks, and Rangers are reportedly interested.

I am encouraged that the Pirates seemed to be moving away from Brandon Nimmo. To me, he feels like a 26-year old quad-A prospect. He's in the majors, but hasn't touched the potential he seems to possess, and, at 26, the question is, when will he? Francisco Alvarez is almost definitely one of those names the Pirates are bringing up as compensation for Marte. The catchers in Pittsburgh's system have been depleted and Alvarez profiles well as a backstop who can provide some offense.

My concern with Alvarez is that he is only 18 years old, and is probably 4 to 5 years away from getting to the majors. So, does it make sense filling an immediate need (catcher) with a prospect that is 4 years away? If they believe Alvarez is worthy compensation regardless of position, it makes sense. It would just feel like they were reaching a bit based on a positional need that they may be able to fill in a different way within the next 4 years.

The other three teams mentioned in Heyman's report are more exciting to me in terms of potential compensation. The Diamondbacks have a glut of outfield and pitching prospects they could send to Pittsburgh. They also have a AA catcher named Daulton Varsho who is a little closer to the majors and would make more sense as the answer to Pirates' catching woes than does Alvarez.

The Padres have a really nice mix of prospects. They have a catcher in Luis Campusano, and plenty of pitchers they could package with him to get Marte. My only concern with Campusano, and it's a rather big one, is his defense. It's really important to have good defense behind the plate, and Campusano seems to be a offense-first guy. That doesn't mean his defense can't develop, it can. It's just that Marte is an important piece to move, and they need to make sure they get a solid player(s) in return.

The Rangers could offer a similar package as the Padres, a top-10 catcher prospect (Sam Huff), and several pitching prospects to sweeten a deal. My concern with Huff is the same as Campusano, his defense. Overall, I like Huff better. His defense is further along, and his bat has more pop. The Texas pitchers all seem to be under-performing a bit right now, and none of them offer the high-end potential as some of the Padres top guys, but they may be more attainable.

The slow pace in these trade negotiations is an encouraging sign. It's a sign that shows that Ben Cherington is willing to hold his cards until the right time to play them. He knows that he doesn't have to do anything with Starling Marte right now, and he appears to be waiting out for the best deal. It may not come this winter, and that'

