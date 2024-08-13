Starting 9: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Can the Pittsburgh Pirates finally put an end to their dreadful eight-game losing streak? If they hope to split the first two games of this series with the San Diego Padres, they're going to need the lumber to awaken from its slumber.
Last night, the Bucs failed to do much of anything against Joe Musgrove in four-plus innings of work and then proceeded to strand runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. Andrew McCutchen singled home a run in the top of the ninth to avoid the shutout prior to Bryan Reynolds flying out to center to end the game.
Moments ago, both managers submitted their lineup for tonight's game.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. DH Andrew McCutchen
2. LF Bryan Reynolds
3. SS Oneil Cruz
4. C Joey Bart
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez
6. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
7. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
8. RF Bryan De La Cruz
9. CF Ji-Hwan Bae
P Luis Ortiz
SAN DIEGO PADRES
1. DH Luis Arraez
2. LF Jurrickson Profar
3. 1B Jake Cronenworth
4. 3B Manny Machado
5. 2B Xander Bogaerts
6. CF Jackson Merrill
7. RF David Peralta
8. SS Ha-Seong Kim
9. C Kyle Higashioka
P Micahel King
First pitch between the Pirates and Padres is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. EST.
