Starting Lineups for Pirates at Padres
Long time, no see. Tonight, the Pittsburgh Pirates look to put an end to a dreadful seven-game slide as they open up a series against a familiar foe in the San Diego Padres who took all three games at PNC Park last week.
Manager Derek Shelton shook things up hours before the game, giving Jake Woodford the ball to start tonight's game. Woodford has made three appearances this season for the Bucs, including one start a couple of weeks back against Houston. In 8.2 innings pitched, he has an ERA of 4.15 and a WHIP of 0.69.
Moments ago, the Bucs submitted their lineup for tonight's game.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. DH Andrew McCutchen
2. LF Bryan Reynolds
3. SS Oneil Cruz
4. C Joey Bart
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez
6. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
7. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
8. RF Bryan De La Cruz
9. CF Michael A. Taylor
P Jake Woodford
SAN DIEGO PADRES
1. DH Luis Arraez
2. LF Jurrickson Profar
3. 1B Jake Cronenworth
4. 2B Xander Bogaerts
5. 3B Donovan Solano
6. CF Jackson Merrill
7. RF David Peralta
8. SS Ha-Seong Kim
9. C Kyle Higashioka
P Joe Musgrove
First pitch between the Bucs and Friars is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. EST.
