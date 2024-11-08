Three Pirates Make AFL All-Star Game
Three Pittsburgh Pirates prospects will be playing in the Arizona Fall League’s Fall Stars Game.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Derek Diamond, outfielder Sammy Siani and catcher Geovanny Planchart are the trio that will represent Pittsburgh in the game. The Fall Stars Game is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and the teams are divided by American League and National League like the Summer Classic.
Siani headlines the list and has been one of the best hitters throughout the AFL. Siani has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs and is slashing .406/.472/.594 in 64 at-bats. His .406 batting average leads the AFL, while his .472 on-base percentage is ninth.
Siani has also displayed his speed with four stolen bases.
Planchart hasn't had the same amount of playing time but has made the most of it when he's been on the field. The Pirates catching prospect has hit two home runs, driven in five runs and he has slashed .345/.457/.586 through his 29 at-bats in the 10 games he has played in.
Diamond has been a steady presence on the mound through his seven appearances in the AFL, which includes one start. The Pirates right-handed pitching prospect has a 2.45 ERA through 11 innings pitched and has struck out 12 batters while walking only two. He also had a 0.82 WHIP and a .171 batting average against.
