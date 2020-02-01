Weekend Debate: Should the MLB Use Robo Umps?

Before we get started with this debate between Jared, Gary and all of the lovely members of InsidethePirates.com, Twitter and Facebook, I just wanted to let you all know how disappointed I am that we are not going to be talking about actual Robot Umpires standing behind home plate calling balls and strikes. I mean, how cool with that be! But I digress.

Starting last year, Major League Baseball contracted with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an independent baseball league, to implement changes to the leagues playing rules in order to observe the effects of potential future rules changes and equipment. This partnership is scheduled to last for 3 seasons. One of the changes that MLB chose to implement was that a pitcher must face at a minimum of three batters, or reach the end of an inning before they exit the game, unless a pitcher becomes injured. As everyone is probably already aware, this is going to be instituted in the upcoming season in MLB. The more “popular” and newsworthy implementation was the use of “robo-umps”, which assists umpires in the calling of balls and strikes using the TrackMan radar system. From announcement of this partnership on March 8, 2019, everyone has been weighing in with their opinions of this new system.

Discussions have intensified steadily over the past months due to the fact that the TrackMan radar system (Automated Ball-Strike System as it is formally called) was used in the Arizona Fall League at the Salt River Fields, home to both the Salt River Rafters and the Scottsdale Scorpions. After this experiment MLB Commissioner, Rob Manfred, stated that the ABS would be used at some MiLB ballparks during the 2020 season. Then came the news just prior to Christmas that the MLB Umpires Association had agreed to cooperate with the MLB in the development of testing of the ABS as part of their new five-year labor contract. Finally, it was announced that “robo-umps” would be tested during Spring Training exhibition games in the Grapefruit League for 9 games purely on an evaluation basis, in that it would not be used to make any actual game calls.

Now that the timeline and background has been taken care of, it’s time to get moving into the guidelines and the best part, the debate itself. For anyone that took part last time please bear with me.

This is the second installment of InsidethePirates weekend debate where we tackle controversial issues in the baseball world. The debate will pin two of us against each other as we attempt to, with all of your help, make the case for our side of the argument. The debate will progress throughout the weekend. So, make sure to tune back in as the guys respond to each other, and all of you.

Make sure you comment your opinion below. The guys will be checking the comments and using those that are helpful to their stance in their follow-ups.

For this weekends debate Jared Martin has the opportunity to make his case for the need to use “robo-umps”, while Gary “Pitch Framer” Morgan will be fighting for defensive catchers everywhere to keep this technology out of Major League Baseball. I will be playing the part of the judge and jury.

Opening Statements

Jared's take: Sometimes the addition of technology into sports detracts from the beauty of the game, but other times, it can account for weaknesses that have been present since the league’s inception. I think robo umps are more the latter. I will lay out three key points to support that stance.

The first is that robo umps are already a part of the game, they just don’t do anything aside from giving fans something to gripe about. When watching a broadcast, you will see a little box at the bottom corner of the screen that will show the location of every pitch. Several times a game, fans will yell at their televisions when the call on the field doesn’t match the indicator in that box. Everyone knows the call was wrong, but it doesn’t matter. It hurts the legitimacy of the outcome when fans have proof that the most basic of calls were blown.

The second is in direct response to the argument that I just know Gary is going to push pretty heavy, and that is that robo umps will eliminate the art of pitch-framing from the game. This is true, and while it’s unfortunate, it is still a net positive. The negative is obvious, there are catchers who specialize in “stealing strikes” for their pitchers. Pitches close to, but out of, the strike zone are skillfully pulled into the zone by the catcher in a single motion, fooling the umpire who awards a strike to the dismay of the batter. It sounds like something that should be in the game until you consider the last part of that sentence, the batter. Batters train for years to identify what is a strike and what is a ball. So, when they, in a fraction of a second, successfully identify a ball only to hear the umpire call strike because the catcher “stole it“, they have a right to be frustrated. Again, everyone knows the call was wrong, but we have taught ourselves to celebrate blown calls because catchers have developed a way to trick umpires into making the wrong one.

The third is the inconsistency of the strike zone. How many times do you hear “Umpire X has a low strike zone” or “he rarely gives the inside of the plate to the pitcher”? It’s a flaw the game has endured since it started, and technology has finally advanced to a stage where we can fix it. We wouldn’t have to endure 6 innings of the teams trying to figure out the umpire’s tight strike zone only to see it stretch by the seventh inning. Robo umps would afford the game a concrete, consistent strike zone for every pitch at every moment of the game. When a certain call needs to be made a couple hundred times a game, why not make sure we get it right every time?

Gary's take: No! First, let me acknowledge something, I know this is coming like a freight train. A couple weeks back I argued for the DH and news broke earlier this week that NL owners and GMs were open to its adoption as early as 2021. This argument probably won’t stop the inevitable any more than my epic defeat in the DH debate did but this one really has tentacles and I don’t want to see it.

I’ll start here, we have on most game broadcasts for the better part of a decade now the virtual strikezone. It has at times pointed out how accurate the umps are, and at times showcased how off they can be. There is beauty in the imperfect nature of the home plate umpire having their own tendencies.

Here is a short list of what goes away when and if this is implemented:

1. Pitchers finding the zone – when the zone becomes an exact replica game after game there will be no getting to know you period at the beginning of games for both batters and pitchers. This was essential gamesmanship that absolutely made pitchers like Greg Maddux and will destroy pitchers like Trevor Williams.

2. Pitch Framing – It won’t matter at all how a catcher receives a ball. The pitch was either a strike or not and one more skill that used to set people apart at the position will depart. This is going to lead to the catcher position being less specialized and most likely make it a more offensive position. Hey, maybe Kyle Schwarber can finally be a catcher again.

They would still need to put a home-plate umpire back there for check swings and out/safe calls at the dish, but for 90% of the game he would be an impotent figure.

And, it better be right. How many games have you watched where the system went down and the broadcast goes on for a half inning with no strike zone on screen? That can’t happen.

Overall, I really will miss the charm of the batters and pitchers settling into the strike zone. Be careful what you wish for, because if the top, bottom, left and right of the zone are consistently called strikes, offense is about to take a big hit. No more veteran pitchers or batters getting calls. This will change the game more than anyone wants to see right now.

