Weekend Debate: Should the NL Adopt the DH?

Jared Martin

Major League Baseball is pretty unique in that one of its two leagues plays with a designated hitter (DH) and the other does not. There are people on either side of the debate over whether the National League should use a DH to mirror their American League counterpart. 

This will be the first installment of Pirate Maven's weekend debate where tackle controversial issues in the baseball world. The debate will pin two of us against each other as we attempt to, with all of your help, make the case for our side of the argument. The debate will progress throughout the weekend. So, make sure to tune back in as the guys respond to each other, and all of you. 

Make sure you comment your opinion below. The guys will be checking the comments and using those that are helpful to their stance in their follow-ups.

The tale of the tape has Gary Morgan in the corner of a rule change in favor of the NL adpoting the DH, and Craig Toth, a self-proclaimed baseball purist, arguing for keeping everything the way it currently is. I will be playing the part of the unbiased mediator. I will make sure that guys keep it civil, limiting the use of all caps, and making sure they don't type over top of each other.

So, without further ado, let's get into the opening statements.

Should the NL adopt the DH?

Gary's opening statement: Absolutely! Look no further than the Cardinals needing to move and the Rays wanting to acquire a player like Jose Martinez. He is a ready-made DH and the Bucs themselves have a perfect candidate in Josh Bell. It’s just plain silly to have a league with two different conferences that don’t follow the same rules. The time has come.

The only arguments I’ve seen against the DH in the NL are dripping with baseball purists’ standpoints. Never do I hear arguments that the game itself would suffer. I love Steven Brault at the plate, but I’m not willing to block progress so I can watch one guy hit. The way things are, you can’t even compare stats between the AL and NL for pitchers as half never face the free out that most pitchers are at the plate. 

Interleague play suffers as the AL teams can’t play one of their best hitters or are forced to have them play the field where they rarely have a good showing. The NL teams are rarely blessed with the overflow talent to put a sure-fire DH in the lineup and typically use it as a way to sit a guy who probably profiles as a DH in the first place.

Bottom line, its silly to have two rules for one league. Change my mind.

Craig's opening statement: NOPE! The Designated Hitter was revived from earlier deaths in 1906 (Connie Mack) and 1928 (National League President, John Heydler) by eccentric A’s owner Charlie Finely, in the early 70’s, with the sole purpose of bringing in more fans by making the game more entertaining. At that time the American League was far behind the National League in both scoring and attendance. It was originally a three year “experiment”, beginning in 1976, that was eventually adopted and became part of the rules in 1976. It wasn’t until 1986 that it was regularly instituted in World Series games. 

So how is this 3 year experiment doing 46 years later? Well this past year National League attendance was at approximately 31.7 Million, while American League was at 28.8. Now I know there are interleague games now, but I believe the totals would most likely offset due to the number of games played in each ball park being split and this is even with the lowly total of 811,302 by the Miami Marlins. As far as runs scored the AL has surpassed the NL 41 of the past 46 years and since they have a DH it should be by an astronomical number right? Not exactly the largest margins in runs per game was in 1996 (.71 runs per game) and the smallest was just 3 years ago in 2016 (.08). If you were wondering what it was last year; it crept back up to .11 runs per game. 

Why hasn’t the AL been scoring a ton more runs and attracting a ton more fans? Well competitiveness could be one explanation as 8 of the top 12 were National Teams that either made it to the playoffs or were in the hunt until late in the season. It could also be the fact that designated hitters don’t always hit as well as we think or assume that they do. The number 8 ranked DH last year had a wRC+ of 100 and the 9th ranked Designated Hitter had a wRC+ of 74, while the aforementioned Steven Brault had a wRC+ of 105. That means that the aforementioned Steven Brault hit better than 8 of the American Leagues’ designated hitters, which can either be seen as awesome or really, really sad. So tell me again how the DH has benefited the AL? 

That does it for opening statements. Chime in below with your thoughts (click "Follow" in the top, right). Rebuttals will happen later today. Check back in right here to see the debate progress.

Comments (25)
No. 1-8
KG32Gold
KG32Gold

For many years, I was against the NL adpoting the DH. The time has come for MLB to bring uniformity to the game. The days of each league have a president are long over. We have one Commissioner. The DH rule is the only difference in the two "Leagues". A universal DH would eliminates any advantage/disadvantage in Interleague play. Few pitchers can actually hit while the DH adds OBP excitement to the game. Ends the debate.

Smoothone
Smoothone

My opinion is no DH period, have both leagues play without them. The decision to let the pitcher hit or pinch hit makes the game more interesting. It also makes it more competitive making only those that play the field bat. Having a DH does not improve the game it just lets players that can't play the field as well swing the bat.

RichardG
RichardG

I feel the NL should not institute the DH. Having a pitcher bat is part of the game and it adds an element of strategy that not only appears at the plate via small ball, but it appears on the mound as well. Teams now may stretch a starters pitch count so not to use a bullpen guy for one batter if the pitchers spot is due up. It also adds the double player switch to make better use of the lineup in late innings. It is part of the game like using who to bat against a left hand pitcher. It’s not all run production. It’s about a player, no matter how specialized, must play all facets of the game. A pitcher must bat and a batter must play the field.

NachoaverageBucsfan
NachoaverageBucsfan

Great topic. I think the NL would benefit from the DH. I know many say it takes better management to be a NL manager, more decisions to make. But how about just making better decisions rather than more. The vast majority of pitchers bring nothing to the plate. Brault, MadBum and Grienke are pretty good hitters and Pirates fans enjoy Steven getting hits (we do need some fun!!) but Josh Bell is a natural DH, and if you want to continue to watch him play, or others like him, the NL needs to join the rest of the world. It’s 2020. This keeps guys that can hit in the game longer and that is good for the game.

Blackmax
Blackmax

In the standard game, where everybody both fields and hits, there are more occasions when the manager needs to make strategic choices. It’s more interesting. As for the argument that we want to see the better hitter at bat, this principle could be used to justify having your nine best hitters go to bat and having another 9 best fielders in the field. But if we’re always interested in seeing the best hitters, why bother with 9 players in the order? 6 will do. No need to sit through #’s 7, 8, and 9. Baseball wasn’t broken. DH was a mistake

Conelrad
Conelrad

Yes,it's absurd that MLB has different rules for each league,plus it would benefit the Bucs,Bell and Moran are dhs pure and simple.

PirateSteve
PirateSteve

The idea of one player jumping in once every 3 or so innings never sat well with me. A DH can make a huge impact on the game and play 5 minutes of it. Pitchers may be bad hitters, but they’re one of the nine. So, they should hit.

Gary Morgan Jr.
Gary Morgan Jr.

See, that’s the biggest argument against it Craig, history. This is about today’s game. Brault is an outlier and perhaps if it is instituted league wide you could make a clause that the team can choose to have the pitcher bat if you like, but guess what, the Pirates would literally never exercise the option. As good as Brault has been there would never be a day when the Bucs would prefer to see him bat than say Gregory Polanco. Now if the teams themselves would feel that way, it stands to reason fans would also appreciate seeing the superior hitter. I’d also suggest attendance is a very poor barometer, the AL has some real stinkers, Tampa, Baltimore, Cleveland, Chicago (Sox), Seattle. Sure there are some in NL too like Pittsburgh, Miami, but no way to attribute this number directly to the DH.

