Pirates' Bryan Reynolds A Runner Up For NL Silver Slugger
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds finished as a runner-up for the National League Utility Silver Slugger Award to Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.
Reynolds was one of four finalists for the award alongside Betts, San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez and Miami Marlins infielder Jake Burger. Betts won the award for the seventh time in his career, four of which have come with the Dodgers.
Reynolds amassed 24 home runs and 88 RBIs while slashing .275/.344/.447 last season, while Betts hit 19 home runs, drove in 75 runs and slashed .289/.372/.491. Arraez hit four home runs, drove in 46 runs and slashed .314/.346/.393, while Burger was the best power hitter of the finalists, hitting 29 home runs and he had 76 RBIs while slashing .251/.301/.460.
Reynolds spent most of his time in left field, playing 118 games at the position. He also appeared in 22 games in right field. Betts saw time at three different positions, playing in 65 games at shortstop, 43 in right field and 18 at second base.
Arraez played in 69 games at first base and 42 at second base. Burger played 69 games at first base and 59 at third base.
Reynolds would have been the first Pirates player to win a Silver Slugger since Andrew McCutchen in 2015. McCutchen has won the award four times.
Reynolds, 29, has been a beacon of consistency for the Pirates over the last four seasons and continued that in 2024. The veteran outfielder led Pittsburgh in batting average, home runs and RBIs in 2024 and has hit at least 24 home runs and driven in 80 RBIs in three of the last four seasons.
