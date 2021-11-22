A-Rod, David Ortiz Join Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot; Last Year for Bonds, Clemens

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Álex Rodríguez, David Ortiz Join Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot; Last Year for Bonds, Clemens

    Two marquee names join this year's Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, adding to the list of controversial names returning for their final year.
    Author:

    The 2022 Hall of Fame ballot is being mailed to approximately 400 voting members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) this week—and it might be the most controversial one yet.

    Álex Rodríguez and David Ortiz highlight 13 new candidates on the ballot, joining 17 holdovers from the 2021 balloting which failed to produce a Hall of Famer. Curt Schilling came the closest to being named to the Hall of Fame in 2021, but fell 16 votes shy of the required 75 percent needed to be elected.

    Schilling, along with Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa, are all entering their final year of eligibility on the writers' ballot.

    The six aforementioned names all produced some of the most decorated careers in baseball history. Between the four hitters, they produced 11 MVPs, 45 All-Star appearances, 10 Gold Gloves, 35 Silver Sluggers, three Batting Titles, four World Series championships and one World Series MVP. Clemens and Schilling combined for one MVP, seven Cy Young awards, two Triple Crowns, 17 All-Star appearances, seven ERA titles and five World Series championships and a World Series MVP.

    However, all six players played during the most controversial era in baseball: the Steroid Era. All except for Schilling have been tied to performance-enhancing drugs one way or another. Some allegedly failed PED tests, like Ortiz and Sosa. Bonds and Clemens have their careers clouded in PED controversy, highlighted by their names listed on the Mitchell Report that came out in 2007. Rodríguez admitted to using PEDs—including his time as a member of the Texas Rangers from 2001-2003—and was subsequently suspended for the entire 2014 season.

    Schilling, however, has post-career issues that has left a bad taste in the mouths of BBWAA voters. His time as a host on ESPN is well-documented, as he was suspended and later fired by the network for controversial comments on both Twitter and Facebook. On Jan. 6, the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Schilling tweeted:

    Recommended Articles

    Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz chat on a FaceTime call before filming a video at the Field of Dreams movie site outside of Dyersville, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
    Play

    A-Rod, David Ortiz Join Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot; Last Year for Bonds, Clemens

    Two marquee names join this year's Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, adding to the list of controversial names returning for their final year.

    52 seconds ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Play

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent starting pitchers.

    20 hours ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent outfielders.

    23 hours ago

    “You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back, [shut the f— up], and watch folks start a confrontation for s— that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption.”

    Schilling reciprocates the contempt with voters, calling them "frauds". He even publicly stated he would not participate in this year's voting cycle and requested to be removed from the ballot.

    There is even speculation that given the controversy of the more accomplished players and the merit of the remaining candidates, the next player who could be named to the Hall of Fame is former Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré. His career numbers—including 3,166 career hits—check off enough boxes for a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection, and he has no ties to PEDs or off-field issues.

    BBWAA voters must return their ballots by a Dec. 31 postmark. The results will be announced by Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch at 6:00 p.m. EST on Jan. 25, 2022, live on MLB Network.

    Here is the full 2022 Hall of Fame ballot (returning candidates have their 2022 ballot year and 2021 vote percentage in parentheses, new additions are in bold):

    • Bobby Abreu (3rd year, 8.7 percent)
    • Barry Bonds (10th, 61.8)
    • Mark Buehrle (2nd, 11.0)
    • Roger Clemens (10th, 61.6)
    • Carl Crawford
    • Prince Fielder
    • Todd Helton (4th, 44.9)
    • Ryan Howard
    • Tim Hudson (2nd, 5.2)
    • Torii Hunter (2nd, 9.5)
    • Andruw Jones (5th, 33.9)
    • Jeff Kent (9th, 32.4)
    • Tim Lincecum
    • Justin Morneau
    • Joe Nathan
    • David Ortiz
    • Jonathan Papelbon
    • Jake Peavy
    • Andy Pettitte (4th, 13.7)
    • A.J. Pierzynski
    • Manny Ramírez (6th, 28.2)
    • Álex Rodríguez
    • Scott Rolen (5th, 52.9)
    • Jimmy Rollins
    • Curt Schilling (10th, 71.1)
    • Gary Sheffield (8th, 40.6)
    • Sammy Sosa (10th, 17.0)
    • Mark Teixeira
    • Omar Vizquel (5th, 49.1)
    • Billy Wagner (7th, 46.4)

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz chat on a FaceTime call before filming a video at the Field of Dreams movie site outside of Dyersville, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
    Around MLB

    A-Rod, David Ortiz Join Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot; Last Year for Bonds, Clemens

    52 seconds ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    20 hours ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    23 hours ago
    Aug 2, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan outfielder Seiya Suzuki (51) celebrates after scoring a run against USA in a second round baseball game during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Japanese Slugger Seiya Suzuki To Be Posted on Monday

    Nov 21, 2021
    Aug 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre gives a speech after being inducted into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
    News

    Rangers History Today: Adrián Beltré Retires

    Nov 20, 2021
    Apr 3, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels watches batting practice before the game between the Rangers and the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
    News

    Rangers Set 40-Man Roster With Eye on Free Agency

    Nov 19, 2021
    May 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a walk-off three run home run during the tenth inning to defeat the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
    News

    Rangers Give Woody New Contract; Now They Need to Give 1 More Thing

    Nov 19, 2021
    Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Sign Chris Woodward to Contract Extension

    Nov 19, 2021
    Mar 15, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers prospects Tyreque Reed (white shirt) and Bubba Thompson (red/gray shirt) leave Surprise Stadium following the cancellation of spring training games due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Notes: Housing For Minor Leaguers & 'Interest' in Top-Tier Free Agents

    Nov 19, 2021