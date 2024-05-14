Dinner With Bruce Bochy? Mexican Vacation? Eric Nadel's Birthday Benefit Auction Is Live
Ever dreamed of having dinner with Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy?
Or lunch with the Rangers radio team, including Hall of Famer Eric Nadel? Or dinner for six at Dale Hansen's house in Waxahachie?
Those are just three of the many auction items available at the 12th Annual Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit Concert, which will be held Thursday night at the Kessler Theater in Dallas.
Don't have tickets for the sold-out event featuring sets from Rhett Miller and Leslie Mendelson? No worries. The silent online auction is open to the public and will be live through 9:15 p.m. Thursday.
All proceeds benefit the Grant Halliburton Foundation, which provides mental health and suicide prevention programs to Dallas-Fort Worth schools.
The benefit raised more than $100,000 for the foundation a year ago.
Besides dinner and lunch options with some of DFW's most recognizable media members —including Dallas Cowboys radio voice Brad Sham, Dallas Mavericks radio and television announcers Chuck Cooperstein and Mark Followill, and KDFW's sports anchors Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon — there is plenty of sports memorabilia available. Autograph baseballs up for auction include Adrian Beltre, Nolan Ryan, Jeff Bagwell, and many current Rangers players such as Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, and Jacob deGrom.
Other big-ticket items have nothing to do with sports, including a week-long Stay for up to 16 people in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and a Jazz vacation cruise package. Those items are worth $10,000 and $6,000, respectively.
The Grant Halliburton Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides mental health education, training, and support to North Texas children, teens, and families. For more information, visit
granthalliburton.org.
