Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts
Texas Rangers (6-2-1) at Seattle Mariners (4-3-2)
Monday, March 28, 2021
1:10 PM MST (3:10 PM CST)
Peoria Stadium | Peoria, AZ
Probables:
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, 10.80 ERA)
vs
SEA: LHP Robbie Ray (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
Radio: MLB.com
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: KIRO
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Marcus Semien
- DH Corey Seager
- CF Adolis García
- LF Nick Solak
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- RF Kole Calhoun
- C Jonah Heim
- 2B Charlie Culberson
The Rangers have scored 76 runs over the past seven Cactus League games.
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
- SS J.P. Crawford
- 1B Ty France
- LF Jesse Winker
- RF Mitch Haniger
- DH Eugenio Suárez
- 2B Abraham Toro
- CF Julio Rodríguez
- C Cal Raleigh
- 3B Dylan Moore
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Kohei Arihara, RHP Nick Tropeano, RHP Brandon Workman and C Yohel Pozo have been assigned to minor league camp.
Rangers now have 43 players in big league camp. Active roster must be trimmed to 28 by Opening Day.
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should avoid a trip to the 60-day IL to start the season.
- OF Eli White (elbow surgery) made his first appearance in the outfield this spring in Friday's win over Kansas City. He has now completed his throwing program that followed surgery on his right elbow last season.
- C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch. King will likely be kept in the bullpen this season with little-to-no consideration for a spot in the starting rotation.