Rangers vs Dodgers Pregame Notes: Starting Lineup, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to snap a three-game skid as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise Stadium on Thursday.

Los Angeles Dodgers (4-5-4) at Texas Rangers (6-5-1)

Thursday, March 31, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
LAD: RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-1, 13.50 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (1-0, 1.93 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
Radio: MLB.com

Los Angeles Dodgers
TV: SNLA
Radio: 570

The Dodgers' television broadcast will be aired on MLB Network, including fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. DH Mitch Garver
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. RF Kole Calhoun
  7. LF Brad Miller
  8. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  9. C Jonah Heim
Corey Seager / Marcus Semien

Marcus Semien (left), Corey Seager (right)

Nathaniel Lowe / Spring Training

Nathaniel Lowe

Adolis Garcia

Adolis García

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup

  1. RF Mookie Betts
  2. 1B Freddie Freeman
  3. SS Trea Turner
  4. DH Max Muncy
  5. 3B Justin Turner
  6. C Will Smith
  7. CF Chris Taylor
  8. 2B Hanser Alberto
  9. LF Kevin Pillar

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should be able to play for Triple-A Round Rock in the coming days.
  • INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
  • OF Steele Walker is in concussion protocol after taking a ball to the head.
  • C Sam Huff and LHP John King are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch. King will likely be kept in the bullpen this season with little-to-no consideration for a spot in the starting rotation.

