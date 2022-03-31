Rangers vs Dodgers Pregame Notes: Starting Lineup, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to snap a three-game skid as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise Stadium on Thursday.
Los Angeles Dodgers (4-5-4) at Texas Rangers (6-5-1)
Thursday, March 31, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
LAD: RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-1, 13.50 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (1-0, 1.93 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
Radio: MLB.com
Los Angeles Dodgers
TV: SNLA
Radio: 570
The Dodgers' television broadcast will be aired on MLB Network, including fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Scroll to Continue
'I'm a Rangers Fan': Mavs' Luka Doncic Has New Favorite Team
The Texas Rangers have a new fan, and he's a big deal.
Jack Leiter's Pro Debut Set in Stone As Rangers Announce Break Camp Roster
If you're interested in watching Texas Rangers' top prospect Jack Leiter, you won't have to travel very far to do so.
Rangers Shutout By White Sox, Drop Third Straight Spring Game
The Texas Rangers were shutout by the Chicago White Sox Wednesday afternoon, losing by a score of 7-0.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- DH Mitch Garver
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Kole Calhoun
- LF Brad Miller
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- C Jonah Heim
Marcus Semien (left), Corey Seager (right)
Nathaniel Lowe
Adolis García
Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup
- RF Mookie Betts
- 1B Freddie Freeman
- SS Trea Turner
- DH Max Muncy
- 3B Justin Turner
- C Will Smith
- CF Chris Taylor
- 2B Hanser Alberto
- LF Kevin Pillar
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should be able to play for Triple-A Round Rock in the coming days.
- INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
- OF Steele Walker is in concussion protocol after taking a ball to the head.
- C Sam Huff and LHP John King are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch. King will likely be kept in the bullpen this season with little-to-no consideration for a spot in the starting rotation.