Rangers vs Guardians Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Surprise Stadium in their only night game of spring training.
Cleveland Guardians (7-7-1) at Texas Rangers (7-5-2)
Saturday, April 2, 2021
6:05 PM MST (8:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
CLE: RHP Shane Bieber (0-1, 27.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Matt Bush (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KNBR
Cleveland Guardians
Radio: WTAM
Scroll to Continue
Rangers Trade Jose Trevino To Yankees For Two Young Pitchers
The Texas Rangers have settled their catching situation by trading Jose Trevino to the New York Yankees.
Rangers' Jack Leiter Scheduled to Make First Start in Frisco
The professional debut of highly-touted Jack Leiter is now set in stone, so you better get your tickets quickly.
Rangers at Giants Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers travel to Scottsdale Friday afternoon to take on the San Francisco Giants.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- C Mitch Garver
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Kole Calhoun
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- DH Nick Solak
- LF Eli White
San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup
- SS Andrés Giménez
- C Austin Hedges
- CF Bradley Zimmer
- 1B Bobby Bradley
- 2B Owen Miller
- DH Bryan Lavastida
- RF Steven Kwan
- LF Oscar Mercado
- 3B Ernie Clement
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should be able to play for Triple-A Round Rock in the coming days.
- INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
- OF Steele Walker is in concussion protocol after taking a ball to the head.
- C Sam Huff and LHP John King are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch. King will likely be kept in the bullpen this season with little-to-no consideration for a spot in the starting rotation.