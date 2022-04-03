Skip to main content

Rangers vs Guardians Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Surprise Stadium in their only night game of spring training.

Cleveland Guardians (7-7-1) at Texas Rangers (7-5-2)

Saturday, April 2, 2021
6:05 PM MST (8:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
CLE: RHP Shane Bieber (0-1, 27.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Matt Bush (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KNBR

Cleveland Guardians
Radio: WTAM

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) throws the ball to first base during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Trade Jose Trevino To Yankees For Two Young Pitchers

The Texas Rangers have settled their catching situation by trading Jose Trevino to the New York Yankees.

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jack Leiter
Play

Rangers' Jack Leiter Scheduled to Make First Start in Frisco

The professional debut of highly-touted Jack Leiter is now set in stone, so you better get your tickets quickly.

By Chris HalickeApr 1, 2022
Apr 1, 2022
Sep 4, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard (39) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Play

Rangers at Giants Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers travel to Scottsdale Friday afternoon to take on the San Francisco Giants.

By Chris HalickeApr 1, 2022
Apr 1, 2022

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. C Mitch Garver
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. RF Kole Calhoun
  7. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  8. DH Nick Solak
  9. LF Eli White

San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

  1. SS Andrés Giménez
  2. C Austin Hedges
  3. CF Bradley Zimmer
  4. 1B Bobby Bradley
  5. 2B Owen Miller
  6. DH Bryan Lavastida
  7. RF Steven Kwan
  8. LF Oscar Mercado
  9. 3B Ernie Clement

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should be able to play for Triple-A Round Rock in the coming days.
  • INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
  • OF Steele Walker is in concussion protocol after taking a ball to the head.
  • C Sam Huff and LHP John King are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch. King will likely be kept in the bullpen this season with little-to-no consideration for a spot in the starting rotation.

ICYMI...

Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) throws the ball to first base during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Jose Trevino To Yankees For Two Young Pitchers

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
Jack Leiter
News

Rangers' Jack Leiter Scheduled to Make First Start in Frisco

By Chris HalickeApr 1, 2022
Sep 4, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard (39) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers at Giants Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris HalickeApr 1, 2022
Rangers - Jon Gray
News

Rangers Opening Day Starter: Fifty (Million) Shades of Gray

By Richie WhittApr 1, 2022
Corey Seager / Spring Training
Game Day

Corey Seager Homers Against Former Team, Rangers Roll Dodgers, 8-2

By Chris HalickeMar 31, 2022
Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
Game Day

Rangers vs Dodgers Pregame Notes: Starting Lineup, Injury Report

By Chris HalickeMar 31, 2022
luka-rangers-hat
News

'I'm a Rangers Fan': Mavs' Luka Doncic Has New Favorite Team

By Chris HalickeMar 31, 2022
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Jack Leiter's Pro Debut Set in Stone As Rangers Announce Break Camp Roster

By Chris HalickeMar 31, 2022