Rangers at Brewers Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to clinch a winning record in spring training as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon.

Texas Rangers (8-5-2) at Milwaukee Brewers (5-8-2)

Sunday, April 3, 2021
1:10 PM MST (3:10 PM CST)
American Family Fields of Phoenix | Phoenix, AZ

Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
vs
MIL: RHP Brandon Woodruff (0-2, 13.50 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Milwaukee Brewers
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
Radio: WTMJ, MIL Radio

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Brad Miller
  2. LF Willie Calhoun
  3. 1B Matt Carpenter
  4. RF Joe McCarthy
  5. CF Jake Marisnick
  6. C Jonah Heim
  7. SS Charlie Culberson
  8. DH Dustin Harris
  9. 2B Ezequiel Duran

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Kolten Wong
  2. SS Willy Adames
  3. LF Christian Yelich
  4. RF Andrew McCutchen
  5. 1B Rowdy Tellez
  6. DH Hunter Renfroe
  7. C Omar Narváez
  8. 3B Mike Brosseau
  9. CF Carlos Rodriguez

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should be able to play for Triple-A Round Rock in the coming days.
  • INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
  • OF Steele Walker is in concussion protocol after taking a ball to the head.
  • C Sam Huff and LHP John King are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch. King will likely be kept in the bullpen this season with little-to-no consideration for a spot in the starting rotation.
  • Manager Chris Woodward said one of 10 pitchers committed to the bullpen will be starting the season on the Injured List to finish his build up toward the season. However, he would not say which pitcher.

