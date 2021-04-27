Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to snap a four-game skid as they play the second of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington.
Los Angeles Angels (11-10) at Texas Rangers (9-14)

Tuesday, April 27, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
LAA: LHP José Quintana (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-3, 5.32 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 2B Nick Solak
  3. RF Joey Gallo
  4. LF Adolis García
  5. 1B Nate Lowe
  6. C Jose Trevino
  7. DH Willie Calhoun
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. CF Eli White

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. 2B David Fletcher
  2. DH Shohei Ohtani
  3. CF Mike Trout
  4. 3B Anthony Rendon
  5. RF Jared Walsh
  6. LF Justin Upton
  7. 1B Albert Pujols
  8. SS José Iglesias
  9. C Anthony Bemboom

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): The injury was announced less than two hours ahead of Sunday's game. As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.
  • Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis should be fully cleared on the medical front later this week.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage last week. Huff will have surgery on Wednesday to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán will undergo season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
