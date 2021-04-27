Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to snap a four-game skid as they play the second of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington.
Los Angeles Angels (11-10) at Texas Rangers (9-14)
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
LAA: LHP José Quintana (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-3, 5.32 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Nick Solak
- RF Joey Gallo
- LF Adolis García
- 1B Nate Lowe
- C Jose Trevino
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- CF Eli White
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
- 2B David Fletcher
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- CF Mike Trout
- 3B Anthony Rendon
- RF Jared Walsh
- LF Justin Upton
- 1B Albert Pujols
- SS José Iglesias
- C Anthony Bemboom
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): The injury was announced less than two hours ahead of Sunday's game. As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis should be fully cleared on the medical front later this week.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage last week. Huff will have surgery on Wednesday to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán will undergo season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
