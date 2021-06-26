Rangers vs Royals: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to build off an impressive win on Friday night as they host the Kansas City Royals for the second of a three-game series.
The Texas Rangers look to build off an impressive win on Friday night as they host the Kansas City Royals for the second of a three-game series.
Kansas City Royals (33-41) at Texas Rangers (28-48)
Saturday, June 26, 2021
3:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
KC: RHP Kyle Zimmer (3-0, 2.48 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (5-0, 2.17 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: FS1
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Kansas City Royals
TV: FS1
Radio: KCSP
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- LF Eli White
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 2B Nick Solak
- 3B Brock Holt
- C Jose Trevino
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- 2B Whit Merrifield
- 1B Carlos Santana
- C Salvador Perez
- DH Ryan O'Hearn
- 3B Kelvin Gutierrez
- RF Jorge Soler
- LF Jarrod Dyson
- CF Michael A. Taylor
- SS Nicky Lopez
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- David Dahl (left rib cage contusion, back tightness): Dahl started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, but it was transferred to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday. He worked out with the big league club on Friday, but is scheduled to play back-to-back full nine innings on Saturday and Sunday for Frisco. Rehab assignment isn't quite over.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood is in an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.
More From SI's Inside The Rangers:
- Rangers' Adolis Garcia Named Top-10 MLB Rookie in 2021
- Rangers Bats Explode In Impressive 9-4 Victory Over Royals
- Adrián Beltré, Chuck Morgan Selected As Newest Members Of Texas Rangers Hall Of Fame
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook