Rangers vs Tigers: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers try to snap their eight-game skid as they wrap up a four-game series in Detroit on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Rangers (35-61) at Detroit Tigers (46-51)

Thursday, July 22, 2021
12:10 PM CT
Comerica Park | Detroit, MI

Probables:
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2-9, 5.91 ERA)
vs
DET: LHP Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.40 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Detroit Tigers
TV: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB Network
Radio: 97.1

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. LF Eli White
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. DH Joey Gallo
  5. C Jonah Heim
  6. 1B Andy Ibáñez
  7. RF David Dahl
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. 2B Nick Solak

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Akil Baddoo
  2. DH Jonathan Schoop
  3. LF Robbi Grossman
  4. C Eric Haase
  5. 3B Jeimer Candelario
  6. 1B Harold Castro
  7. 2B Willi Castro
  8. SS Zack Short
  9. RF Victor Reyes

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time.
  • Jose Trevino (right forearm contusion): Trevino began a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco last Friday. President of baseball operations Jon Daniels said Trevino could be ready for the series in Houston this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined a minimum of eight months.

