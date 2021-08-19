Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Seattle Mariners (65-56) at Texas Rangers (42-78)
Thursday, August 19, 2021
1:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
SEA: RHP Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.78 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 5.61 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: 710
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Yonny Hernandez
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- C Jonah Heim
- CF DJ Peters
- 3B Brock Holt
- DH Andy Ibáñez
- LF Jason Martin
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
- SS J.P. Crawford
- DH Mitch Haniger
- 3B Kyle Seager
- 1B Ty France
- 2B Abraham Toro
- CF Jake Fraley
- C Tom Murphy
- RF Jake Bauers
- LF Dylan Moore
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw one inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and threw again on Friday night. However, he is still experiencing soreness. The Rangers are further evaluating King's status before making any decisions to activate him from the IL.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure in late May to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. Arihara is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and threw a simulated game at Globe Life Field before batting practice last Saturday, and threw another on Wednesday. He is getting close to a return to the big league squad, and will have at least two rehab stints in the next couple of weeks. Chris Woodward said Arihara is scheduled to return to the big leagues on September 1.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule, but suffered a minor setback. He did, however, take part in batting practice prior to Wednesday night's game, which is a positive sign. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months
