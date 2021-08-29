Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury & COVID-19 Updates

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a sweep on Sunday afternoon against the Houston Astros.

Houston Astros (77-52) at Texas Rangers (44-85)

Sunday, August 29, 2021

1:35 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

HOU: RHP Zack Greinke (11-4, 3.41 ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (3-4, 4.08 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, KFLC

Houston Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston

Radio: KBME, KLAT1010

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

3B Yonny Hernandez SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa DH Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe RF DJ Peters 2B Nick Solak LF Jason Martin C Jose Trevino CF Leody Taveras

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

2B Jose Altuve LF Michael Brantley 1B Yuli Gurriel DH Yordan Alvarez 3B Alex Bregman SS Aledmys Díaz RF Kyle Tucker CF Jake Meyers C Martín Maldonado

Rangers Roster Move

RHP A.J. Alexy has been added to the club's taxi squad. He will start Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies, making his Major League debut. A subsequent roster move will be made to add Alexy to the active roster. He is already on the 40-man roster.

Rangers Injury Report

Andy Ibáñez has not been placed on any Injured List yet, but that seems like all but a guarantee at this point. Ibáñez left Saturday night's game in the seventh inning with left hamstring tightness. Manager Chris Woodward said on Sunday morning that Ibáñez's hamstring got more sore after he was taken out of the game. The Rangers skipper also said he's not "overly optimistic" about the injury.

COVID-19 Injured List

INF Charlie Culberson (added August 20)

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)

INF Brock Holt (added August 23)

RHP Drew Anderson (added August 24)

C Jonah Heim (added August 24)

RHP Dane Dunning (added August 25)

RHP Spencer Howard (added August 27)

Culberson is eligible to come off the COVID IL on Monday, and Chris Woodward said he could be activated either Monday or Tuesday. Culberson took part in pregame warms ups on Sunday.

NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.

The Rangers have only announced that three of the players on the COVID IL are vaccinated (Culberson, Holt, Anderson). The club did not disclose the vaccination status of the other three players.

10-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow (right index finger blister): Manager Chris Woodward said last Friday that if the team was in a different position in the standings, Barlow would probably be able to pitch through the issue. He added there was no need to push it.

Manager Chris Woodward said last Friday that if the team was in a different position in the standings, Barlow would probably be able to pitch through the issue. He added there was no need to push it. Eli White (right elbow strain): White is beginning a throwing program next week. He is already swinging the bat. His timetable is still unclear.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara started for Double-A Frisco on Sunday night. It was his first injury rehabilitation outing since being placed on the injured list on May 9. He underwent surgery to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder. If all goes well, his next outing is tentatively scheduled for Friday, August 27 for Triple-A Round Rock in Albuquerque.

Arihara started for Double-A Frisco on Sunday night. It was his first injury rehabilitation outing since being placed on the injured list on May 9. He underwent surgery to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder. If all goes well, his next outing is tentatively scheduled for Friday, August 27 for Triple-A Round Rock in Albuquerque. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering slowly. He has been hitting recently and has been feeling better recently. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering slowly. He has been hitting recently and has been feeling better recently. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.

King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

