September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to snap a three-game losing streak as they send one of their hottest pitchers to the mound.
Author:

Texas Rangers (47-88) at Los Angeles Angels (68-68)

Sunday, September 5, 2021
3:07 PM CT
Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (4-4, 3.96 ERA)
vs
LAA: LHP Janson Junk (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. RF Adolis García
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. DH DJ Peters
  6. C Jonah Heim
  7. 2B Nick Solak
  8. LF Jason Martin
  9. 3B Yonny Hernandez

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. 2B David Fletcher
  2. DH Shohei Ohtani
  3. 1B Phil Gosselin
  4. 3B Jack Mayfield
  5. LF Jo Adell
  6. C Max Stassi
  7. CF Brandon Marsh
  8. RF Juan Lagares
  9. SS Luis Rengifo

Probable Starters vs Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Tuesday: RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.56) vs. RHP Zac Gallen (2-8, 4.34)
  • Wednesday: RHP Kohei Arihara (2-3, 6.19) vs. RHP Luke Weaver (3-3, 4.11)

Recommended Articles

Aug 11, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Play

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to snap a three-game losing streak as they send one of their hottest pitchers to the mound.

Sep 4, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard (39) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Play

Rangers, Allard Bitten By Ohtani Homer In Third Straight Loss

The Texas Rangers dropped their third straight game as they felt the wrath of a Shohei Ohtani home run that blew the game open in the sixth inning.

September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) is out at second against Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium.
Play

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, COVID-19 & Injury Report

After two consecutive losses, the Texas Rangers look to bounce back in their second game with the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers Injury Report

COVID-19 Injured List

  • RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)
  • INF Brock Holt (added August 23)
  • RHP Drew Anderson (added August 24)
  • RHP Dane Dunning (added August 25)
  • RHP Spencer Howard (added August 27)

-Spencer Howard and Brock Holt are with the club on the road
-Dane Dunning should also return at some point during the trip, and could start against the A's on September 10

NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.

10-Day Injured List

  • Andy Ibáñez (left hamstring strain): Manager Chris Woodward said he was not "overly optimistic" about the injury after seeing how Ibáñez felt after injuring his hamstring on August 29. It's unclear if Ibáñez can return this season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White began a throwing program earlier this week. He is already swinging the bat. His timetable is still unclear.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering slowly. He has been hitting recently and has been feeling better recently. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Aug 11, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Sep 4, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard (39) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers, Allard Bitten By Ohtani Homer In Third Straight Loss

September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) is out at second against Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, COVID-19 & Injury Report

Juan Gonzalez
News

Rangers History Today: Juan González's First Career Hit

September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers' Otto Displays Mettle, Maturity In First Bout With Big League Growing Pains

Aug 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers Starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

USATSI_12750593_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Benoit's Seven-Inning Save

Jul 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) jogs off the field during a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. The Astros 11-4.
News

Rangers Mailbag: Which Free Agent Shortstop Fits Best In Texas?

Texas Rangers
News

Rangers History Today: Sundberg Reaches 1,000 Hits