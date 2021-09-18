Rangers vs White Sox: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Chicago White Sox (84-63) at Texas Rangers (54-93)
Saturday, September 18, 2021
6:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
CWS: RHP Lance Lynn (10-4, 2.50 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-4, 7.38 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Chicago White Sox
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Radio: WMVP
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- DH Andy Ibáñez
- 2B Nick Solak
- LF Willie Calhoun
- C Jonah Heim
- 3B Brock Holt
Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup
- CF Luis Robert
- 3B Yoán Moncada
- 1B José Abreu
- C Yasmani Grandal
- LF Eloy Jiménez
- DH Gavin Sheets
- SS Leury García
- RF Brian Goodwin
- 2B Romy Gonzalez
Rangers Injury Report
COVID-19 Injured List
- RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)
Foltynewicz is now back with the big league club in Arlington. He has yet to be activated.
NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.
10-Day Injured List
N/A
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is rehabbing in Arizona. He is penciled in to go on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock next week.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He took part in baseball activity and hit in the cage prior to Friday night's game. He said he could potentially start hitting during batting practice sometime next week.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on Friday. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to repair UCL in right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months
Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel has surgery to repair cartilage inn his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.
More From SI's Inside The Rangers:
- Rangers EXCLUSIVE: Lance Lynn Reflects On His 'Awesome' Time In Texas
- Rangers Pitching Hit Hard Once Again In Shutout Loss vs White Sox
- Rangers EXCLUSIVE: Jon Daniels Reacts to Fans' Free Agency Doubts
