Pregame Notes: Rangers Down in Series With Mariners
The Texas Rangers continue their seven-game homestand with the second of three games with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. The Rangers lost the first game 6-2, marking their ninth straight loss to the Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
Seattle Mariners (62-52) at Texas Rangers (49-63)
Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022
6:15 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.04)
Vs.
SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (7-11, 3.98)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Fox
Radio: KRLD 1080 AM, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Seattle Mariners
TV: TV: ROOTNW
Radio: KIRO 710
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. RF Adolis Garcia
4. C Jonah Heim
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
6. DH Charlie Culberson
7. 3B Ezequiel Duran
8. CF Bubba Thompson
9. LF Elier Hernandez
-
Post-Game Notes: Mariners 6, Rangers 2
Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 6-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday at Globe Life Field.
Mariners Continue Mastery of Rangers
Seattle has now won nine straight over Texas, as the Mariners fight to stay in the Wild Card race and the Rangers fight to score runs.
Former Rangers Exec Blasts Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr. was on the verge of returning to help the San Diego Padres for a postseason push. Instead, he'll miss the rest of the season.
Seattle Mariners
1. CF Julio Rodríguez
2. 1B Ty France
3. DH Mitch Haniger
4. LF Jesse Winker
5. 3B Eugenio Suárez
6. 2B Adam Frazier
7. C Cal Raleigh
8. SS J.P. Crawford
9. RF Sam Haggerty
-
In the News
Jack Leiter solid in latest Double A Start
Hickory Crawdads toss another no-hitter
Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers
MLB suspends Fernando Tatis Jr.
Rangers Hall of Famer’s custom-made bobblehead
-
Transactions
Aug. 13
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.
P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17 but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.
P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.