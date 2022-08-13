Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Down in Series With Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers continue their seven-game homestand with the second of three games with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. The Rangers lost the first game 6-2, marking their ninth straight loss to the Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Seattle Mariners (62-52) at Texas Rangers (49-63)

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

6:15 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.04)

Vs.

SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (7-11, 3.98)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Fox

Radio: KRLD 1080 AM, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis Garcia

4. C Jonah Heim

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. DH Charlie Culberson

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. CF Bubba Thompson

9. LF Elier Hernandez

-

Seattle Mariners

1. CF Julio Rodríguez

2. 1B Ty France

3. DH Mitch Haniger

4. LF Jesse Winker

5. 3B Eugenio Suárez

6. 2B Adam Frazier

7. C Cal Raleigh

8. SS J.P. Crawford

9. RF Sam Haggerty

-

In the News

Jack Leiter solid in latest Double A Start

Hickory Crawdads toss another no-hitter

Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers

MLB suspends Fernando Tatis Jr.

Rangers Hall of Famer’s custom-made bobblehead

-

Transactions

Aug. 13

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17 but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

