The rookie's win-loss record doesn't show it, but Texas is winning lately when Glenn Otto takes the hill.

Glenn Otto has trimmed his ERA by nearly a point in August as the Texas Rangers rookie makes his next start Friday against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., which starts a three-game series for the Rangers (57-67), who are coming off a 16-4 win over Colorado on Wednesday.

Otto (5-8) is coming off a no-decision in his last start at Minnesota on Saturday. The Rangers won the game 4-3 in 10 innings. Otto worked 5 2/3 innings, giving up just three hits and one run, which wasn’t earned. He walked three and struck out one. He was in position to win the game when he left.

The game continued an upward trend for Otto that this month. He’s 1-1 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts, as he’s allowed just six runs (five earned) in 22 2/3 innings pitched. Batters are hitting .163 against him. He’s also brought his ERA down from 5.50 to 4.66 in that span.

The 26-year-old right-hander leads the Rangers in losses with eight, but he’s among the top five in several categories among American League rookie pitchers. Plus, Otto snapped a nine-start winless streak with his last victory on Aug. 15 against Oakland, as he gave up two hits and one run in six innings but walked six.

The Rangers are 7-11 in his starts this season, but they’ve won his last three.

Otto has never faced Detroit before, and he’ll be bucking his own history of lack of success at home this season. In nine starts at Globe Life, he’s 3-4 with a 5.98 ERA. On the road, Otto is 2-4 with a 3.53 ERA. That's more than two-run difference.

The Rangers have not announced their starting pitchers for the final two games of the series with the Tigers.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.