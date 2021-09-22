September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Gallo Homers Against Rangers In Texas' Third Straight Loss

For the first time in his career, Joey Gallo hit a home run against the Texas Rangers.
Author:

For the first time since July 27, Joey Gallo homered in a Texas Rangers game.

Only this time, it was against the Rangers for the first time in his career.

The Rangers fell to the New York Yankees by a score of 7-1 on Tuesday night. After winning six of seven games, Texas has since dropped seven of nine. The offense has struggled mightily during the stretch, especially with runners in scoring position, going 5-for-59 (.085).

Those struggles continued on Tuesday night as the Rangers went 0-for-6 in those situations. Andy Ibáñez stood apart in the Texas lineup with a three-hit night against Yankees. Leody Taveras, Adolis García and Nick Solak were the only other Rangers to record a hit.

The only run of the game for Texas was scored — yet again — via RBI groundout.

On the mound, Dane Dunning made his first start for Texas since August 20 due to the shutdown while on the COVID-19 Injured List. Dunning was on a 50-to-60-pitch limit, but only made it through 2 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Recommended Articles

Sep 21, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo (13) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Gallo Homers Against Rangers In Texas' Third Straight Loss

For the first time in his career, Joey Gallo hit a home run against the Texas Rangers.

Sep 20, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) hits an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back in the Bronx as they take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Sep 19, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) looks on during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers History Today: The End of The Jeff Banister Era

The Texas Rangers made a managerial change on this day, dismissing a skipper that led them to a pair of division titles.

Kolby Allard followed Dunning, and while he was able to eat some innings out of the bullpen, the Yankees teed off on the left-hander in his final couple of innings. Gallo's homer came off Allard in the sixth inning while Yankees slugger Aaron Judge put the game out of reach with a three-run homer in the seventh. Allard ended up allowing five runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Bronx Bombers saw their power-hitting trio of Giancarlo Stanton, Judge and Gallo all hit homers in the same game.

What's Next

The Rangers (55-96) and Yankees (85-67) conclude their season series on Wednesday night in the Bronx. Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.52 ERA) will take the ball for Texas while former Ranger Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.68 ERA) will start for the Yankees.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Sep 21, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo (13) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Gallo Homers Against Rangers In Texas' Third Straight Loss

Sep 20, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) hits an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Sep 19, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) looks on during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: The End of The Jeff Banister Era

Yankees-Gary-Sanchez-1
News

Rangers Lose To Gallo And Yankees 4-3 In Opener

FUMYJIP7BBG57E3OKN6MCCTZNI
News

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Sep 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) reacts to being pulled from the game against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Struggles Continue As They Drop Finale vs White Sox

Juan Gonzalez
News

Rangers History Today: Two Home Run Milestones In One Game

USATSI_15993221 (1)
Game Day

Rangers vs White Sox: Arihara DFA'd, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Sep 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Pitching Bounces Back As Rangers Edge White Sox, 2-1