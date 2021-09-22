Gallo Homers Against Rangers In Texas' Third Straight Loss

For the first time in his career, Joey Gallo hit a home run against the Texas Rangers.

For the first time since July 27, Joey Gallo homered in a Texas Rangers game.

Only this time, it was against the Rangers for the first time in his career.

The Rangers fell to the New York Yankees by a score of 7-1 on Tuesday night. After winning six of seven games, Texas has since dropped seven of nine. The offense has struggled mightily during the stretch, especially with runners in scoring position, going 5-for-59 (.085).

Those struggles continued on Tuesday night as the Rangers went 0-for-6 in those situations. Andy Ibáñez stood apart in the Texas lineup with a three-hit night against Yankees. Leody Taveras, Adolis García and Nick Solak were the only other Rangers to record a hit.

The only run of the game for Texas was scored — yet again — via RBI groundout.

On the mound, Dane Dunning made his first start for Texas since August 20 due to the shutdown while on the COVID-19 Injured List. Dunning was on a 50-to-60-pitch limit, but only made it through 2 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Kolby Allard followed Dunning, and while he was able to eat some innings out of the bullpen, the Yankees teed off on the left-hander in his final couple of innings. Gallo's homer came off Allard in the sixth inning while Yankees slugger Aaron Judge put the game out of reach with a three-run homer in the seventh. Allard ended up allowing five runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Bronx Bombers saw their power-hitting trio of Giancarlo Stanton, Judge and Gallo all hit homers in the same game.

What's Next

The Rangers (55-96) and Yankees (85-67) conclude their season series on Wednesday night in the Bronx. Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.52 ERA) will take the ball for Texas while former Ranger Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.68 ERA) will start for the Yankees.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook