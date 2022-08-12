Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Series With Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers a seven-game homestand with three games against the Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Seattle Mariners (61-52) at Texas Rangers (49-62)

Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87) – Note: Rangers will employ a bullpen game

Vs.

SEA: RHP George Kirby (3-3, 3.40)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. C Johan Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. LF Josh Smith

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. DH Brad Miller

-

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rangers - Leiter
Play

Jack Leiter Avoids Tatis in Frisco Start

The Rangers' No. 1 prospect didn't get the chance to face one of the game's best hitters in Fernando Tatis Jr. in Thursday's start.

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Hickory Crawdads Toss Second No-Hitter

The Rangers' High Class-A affiliate threw its second combined no-hitter in a month on Thursday in a 4-0 win over Greenville.

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) slides safely home past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Takeaways: Locking Down Center

The more he plays, the more Leody Taveras is proving to everyone that he's the guy that should play center field in the future.

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners

1. CF Julio Rodríguez

2. 1B Ty France

3. RF Mitch Haniger

4. LF Jesse Winker

5. 3B Eugenio Suárez

6. DH Carlos Santana

7. 2B Adam Frazier

8. C Cal Raleigh

9. SS J.P. Crawford

-

In the News

Jack Leiter solid in latest Double A Start

Hickory Crawdads toss another no-hitter

Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers

Rangers Takeaways: Locking Down Center

Rangers name July minor league awards

-

Transactions

Aug. 12

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17 but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Series With Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers a seven-game homestand with three games against the Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Seattle Mariners (61-52) at Texas Rangers (49-62)

Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87) – Note: Rangers will employ a bullpen game

Vs.

SEA: RHP George Kirby (3-3, 3.40)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. C Johan Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. LF Josh Smith

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. DH Brad Miller

-

Seattle Mariners

1. CF Julio Rodríguez

2. 1B Ty France

3. RF Mitch Haniger

4. LF Jesse Winker

5. 3B Eugenio Suárez

6. DH Carlos Santana

7. 2B Adam Frazier

8. C Cal Raleigh

9. SS J.P. Crawford

-

In the News

Jack Leiter solid in latest Double A Start

Hickory Crawdads toss another no-hitter

Potential Rule 5 Decisions for Rangers

Rangers Takeaways: Locking Down Center

Rangers name July minor league awards

-

Transactions

Aug. 12

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17 but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers - Leiter
Prospects

Jack Leiter Avoids Tatis in Frisco Start

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Hickory Crawdads Toss Second No-Hitter

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) slides safely home past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Takeaways: Locking Down Center

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) is congratulated by first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after bunting for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Rangers Name July Minor League Awards

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Aug 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Astros Blast Past Rangers

By Matthew PostinsAug 11, 2022 5:11 PM EDT
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in his MLB debut at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers, Astros in Rubber Match

By Bri AmaranthusAug 11, 2022 9:14 AM EDT
Aug 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Leody Taveras Power Rangers Win

By Matthew PostinsAug 10, 2022 11:56 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) congratulated by a teammate after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look to Bounce Back at Astros

By Matthew PostinsAug 10, 2022 4:24 PM EDT