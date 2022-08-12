Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Series With Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers a seven-game homestand with three games against the Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Seattle Mariners (61-52) at Texas Rangers (49-62)

Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Probables:

TEX: RHP Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87) – Note: Rangers will employ a bullpen game

Vs.

SEA: RHP George Kirby (3-3, 3.40)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. C Johan Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. LF Josh Smith

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. DH Brad Miller

Seattle Mariners

1. CF Julio Rodríguez

2. 1B Ty France

3. RF Mitch Haniger

4. LF Jesse Winker

5. 3B Eugenio Suárez

6. DH Carlos Santana

7. 2B Adam Frazier

8. C Cal Raleigh

9. SS J.P. Crawford

Transactions

Aug. 12

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17 but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

