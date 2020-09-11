SI.com
Inside The Rangers
HomeGame DayProspectsNewsPodcasts
Search

Kiner-Falefa Extends Hit Streak to 13 Games in Rangers First Loss to Angels in 2020

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers won't go undefeated against the Los Angeles Angels in 2020.

It took until September 10, but the Angels finally beat the Rangers on Thursday by a score of 6-2. Jared Walsh's three-run homer off Texas starter Kyle Gibson in the first inning set the stage for the Rangers' loss. On the flip side, Angels' starter Dylan Bundy mowed through the Rangers' lineup nearly unscathed.

"In the first inning, two outs nobody on, that's kind of been the tale of the season for Gibby right there," Rangers manager Chris Woodward explained. "Just not being able to finish some innings and giving up a homer ... sometimes it's lack of execution in certain spots, in certain counts. He's got to find a way to be able to execute those pitches in better locations."

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson struggled again and was unable to pitch through the fifth inning. It's been a frustrating season for Gibson, but he may be getting closer to finding the solution to the problem.

"I feel like two outs has been my nemesis all year," Gibson said. "It's something I'm going to dig into a lot because all five runs today were with two outs, including the three in the first inning. So, (I'm) not sure if it's a mindset or I'm using pitches different."

The one run Bundy allowed came as an immediate response by the Rangers when Leody Taveras led off the bottom of the first inning with the first triple in his career. Rougned Odor followed with an RBI groundout that scored Taveras from third base. 

Taveras' triple was the first lead-off triple for the Rangers since Jurickson Profar did it on June 6, 2016 against the Houston Astros.

The Rangers' hottest hitter recorded another hit on Thursday afternoon. With a seventh-inning single, Isiah Kiner-Falefa extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Just one day before, Kiner-Falefa had a four-hit night.

“The thing about Isiah is he's got really elite bat-to-ball," Woodward said following Wednesday night's game. "He's never out of an at-bat."

Kiner-Falefa is establishing himself as a key piece in the Rangers organization moving forward. The combination of hitting for average and playing Gold Glove-caliber defense gives the Rangers a few different options moving forward. He could remain at third base, he could slide over to second base, or become the first everyday shortstop not named Elvis Andrus since 2008. 

Rangers Beat

  • Luis García will open for Rangers starter Jordan Lyles on Friday night as the Rangers begin a four-game weekend series against the Oakland A's.
  • Kolby Allard will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. The starting pitcher for the first game has not yet been announced.
  • Rangers' catching prospect Sam Huff was called up on Thursday, but did not make an appearance. According to manager Chris Woodward, Huff is likely to start on Friday night.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rangers vs Angels Pre-Game Notes: Texas Calls Up Top Catching Prospect Sam Huff

The Texas Rangers have called up their top catching prospect Sam Huff as they aim to sweep the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Chris Halicke

Taveras' Steal of Home Highlights Rangers 7-3 Win Over Angels

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's four hits and Leody Taveras' steal of home helped the Texas Rangers improve to 5-0 against the Los Angeles Angels this season.

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Angels Pre-Game Notes: Woodward, Choo Reflect on Roberto Clemente

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward and outfielder Shin-Soo Choo discuss the impact Roberto Clemente has on them and the game of baseball.

Chris Halicke

Ronald Guzmán Continues Success at the Plate, Helps Rangers Snap Losing Skid

Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzmán has looked like a different hitter since being recalled in late August. Open dialogue and a healthy mindset are big reasons why.

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Angels Pre-Game Notes: Joey Gallo Addresses Trade Rumors, Open to Contract Extension

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo said "it was tough to sleep" ahead of the trade deadline. Now that it's passed, speculation will rise over a potential contract extension for the All Star outfielder.

Chris Halicke

"It's Frustrating for These Guys" Rangers Own Baseball's Worst Record with Sixth Straight Loss

After going 10-10 in the first 20 games of the season, the Texas Rangers have gone 3-17 in the following 20 games. Needless to say, there's plenty of frustration to go around.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Young Players Testing Their Limits

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a sweep as they wrap up an unconventional four-game series in Seattle on Monday.

Chris Halicke

Texas' Three Homers Aren't Enough to Snap Losing Skid

The Texas Rangers hit three home runs for the first time this season, but can't out-slug the Seattle Mariners in Sunday afternoon's loss.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Amid Youth Movement, Shin-Soo Choo Earning Place in Lineup

While the youth of the Texas Rangers are getting the lion's share of the playing time, veteran outfielder Shin-Soo Choo is earning his spot in the lineup.

Chris Halicke

Anderson Tejeda Hits First Career Home Run from Right Side; Rangers Lose Fourth Straight

The Texas Rangers dropped their fourth straight, but Anderson Tejeda joined some great company with his seventh inning home run.

Chris Halicke