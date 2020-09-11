Kiner-Falefa Extends Hit Streak to 13 Games in Rangers First Loss to Angels in 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers won't go undefeated against the Los Angeles Angels in 2020.

It took until September 10, but the Angels finally beat the Rangers on Thursday by a score of 6-2. Jared Walsh's three-run homer off Texas starter Kyle Gibson in the first inning set the stage for the Rangers' loss. On the flip side, Angels' starter Dylan Bundy mowed through the Rangers' lineup nearly unscathed.

"In the first inning, two outs nobody on, that's kind of been the tale of the season for Gibby right there," Rangers manager Chris Woodward explained. "Just not being able to finish some innings and giving up a homer ... sometimes it's lack of execution in certain spots, in certain counts. He's got to find a way to be able to execute those pitches in better locations."

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson struggled again and was unable to pitch through the fifth inning. It's been a frustrating season for Gibson, but he may be getting closer to finding the solution to the problem.

"I feel like two outs has been my nemesis all year," Gibson said. "It's something I'm going to dig into a lot because all five runs today were with two outs, including the three in the first inning. So, (I'm) not sure if it's a mindset or I'm using pitches different."

The one run Bundy allowed came as an immediate response by the Rangers when Leody Taveras led off the bottom of the first inning with the first triple in his career. Rougned Odor followed with an RBI groundout that scored Taveras from third base.

Taveras' triple was the first lead-off triple for the Rangers since Jurickson Profar did it on June 6, 2016 against the Houston Astros.

The Rangers' hottest hitter recorded another hit on Thursday afternoon. With a seventh-inning single, Isiah Kiner-Falefa extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Just one day before, Kiner-Falefa had a four-hit night.

“The thing about Isiah is he's got really elite bat-to-ball," Woodward said following Wednesday night's game. "He's never out of an at-bat."

Kiner-Falefa is establishing himself as a key piece in the Rangers organization moving forward. The combination of hitting for average and playing Gold Glove-caliber defense gives the Rangers a few different options moving forward. He could remain at third base, he could slide over to second base, or become the first everyday shortstop not named Elvis Andrus since 2008.

Luis García will open for Rangers starter Jordan Lyles on Friday night as the Rangers begin a four-game weekend series against the Oakland A's.

Kolby Allard will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. The starting pitcher for the first game has not yet been announced.

Rangers' catching prospect Sam Huff was called up on Thursday, but did not make an appearance. According to manager Chris Woodward, Huff is likely to start on Friday night.

