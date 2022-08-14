Pregame Notes: Rangers End Series With Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers end their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. The Rangers lost the first game, 6-2, on Friday. Then, on Saturday, the Rangers snapped their nine-game losing streak to the Mariners with a 7-4 win. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Seattle Mariners (62-53) at Texas Rangers (50-63)

Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022

1:35 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (9-3, 2.85)

Vs.

SEA: RHP Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.47)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD 1080 AM, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. C Meibrys Viloria

6. 3B Ezequiel Duran

7. DH Brad Miller

8. CF Bubba Thompson

9. LF Josh Smith

-

Seattle Mariners

1. CF Julio Rodríguez

2. 1B Ty France

3. RF Mitch Haniger

4. 3B Eugenio Suárez

5. DH Carlos Santana

6. SS J.P. Crawford

7. LF Sam Haggerty

8. C Curt Casali

9. 2B Dylan Moore

-

-

Transactions

Aug. 14

P Matt Moore (paternity list, out through Aug. 16). P Yerry Rodriguez recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3. He is eligible to return, but Calhoun is still working his way back.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors and will pitch tonight in Triple-A Round Rock.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17 but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

