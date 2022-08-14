Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers End Series With Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers end their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. The Rangers lost the first game, 6-2, on Friday. Then, on Saturday, the Rangers snapped their nine-game losing streak to the Mariners with a 7-4 win. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Seattle Mariners (62-53) at Texas Rangers (50-63)

Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022

1:35 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (9-3, 2.85)

Vs.

SEA: RHP Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.47)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD 1080 AM, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. C Meibrys Viloria

6. 3B Ezequiel Duran

7. DH Brad Miller

8. CF Bubba Thompson

9. LF Josh Smith

-

Seattle Mariners

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds third base and scores during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 7, Mariners 4

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 7-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park on Saturday

By Inside The Rangers Staff12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A pigeon on the field during the fourth inning of the game between the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

'Rally Bird' Spurs Rangers?

Texas received a visit on the field in the fourth inning from a bird, and by the end of the inning the Rangers had the lead.

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) hits an rbi sacrifice bunt during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Break Losing Skid to Mariners

Texas falls just short of tying its franchise record for most consecutive losses to a single team in finally breaking Seattle's spell.

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago

1. CF Julio Rodríguez

2. 1B Ty France

3. RF Mitch Haniger

4. 3B Eugenio Suárez

5. DH Carlos Santana

6. SS J.P. Crawford

7. LF Sam Haggerty

8. C Curt Casali

9. 2B Dylan Moore

-

In the News

‘Rally Bird’ spurs Rangers?

Ian Kinsler joins Rangers Hall of Fame

John Blake joins Rangers Hall of Fame

How the Rangers beat the Mariners on Saturday night

Rangers have new Top 100 prospect per MLB.com

Rangers Hall of Famer’s custom-made bobblehead

-

Transactions

Aug. 14

P Matt Moore (paternity list, out through Aug. 16). P Yerry Rodriguez recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3. He is eligible to return, but Calhoun is still working his way back.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors and will pitch tonight in Triple-A Round Rock. 

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17 but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Pregame Notes: Rangers End Series With Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers end their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. The Rangers lost the first game, 6-2, on Friday. Then, on Saturday, the Rangers snapped their nine-game losing streak to the Mariners with a 7-4 win. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Seattle Mariners (62-53) at Texas Rangers (50-63)

Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022

1:35 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (9-3, 2.85)

Vs.

SEA: RHP Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.47)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD 1080 AM, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. C Meibrys Viloria

6. 3B Ezequiel Duran

7. DH Brad Miller

8. CF Bubba Thompson

9. LF Josh Smith

-

Seattle Mariners

1. CF Julio Rodríguez

2. 1B Ty France

3. RF Mitch Haniger

4. 3B Eugenio Suárez

5. DH Carlos Santana

6. SS J.P. Crawford

7. LF Sam Haggerty

8. C Curt Casali

9. 2B Dylan Moore

-

In the News

‘Rally Bird’ spurs Rangers?

Ian Kinsler joins Rangers Hall of Fame

John Blake joins Rangers Hall of Fame

How the Rangers beat the Mariners on Saturday night

Rangers have new Top 100 prospect per MLB.com

Rangers Hall of Famer’s custom-made bobblehead

-

Transactions

Aug. 14

P Matt Moore (paternity list, out through Aug. 16). P Yerry Rodriguez recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3. He is eligible to return, but Calhoun is still working his way back.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors and will pitch tonight in Triple-A Round Rock. 

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17 but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds third base and scores during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 7, Mariners 4

By Inside The Rangers Staff12 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A pigeon on the field during the fourth inning of the game between the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Rally Bird' Spurs Rangers?

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) hits an rbi sacrifice bunt during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Break Losing Skid to Mariners

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Oct 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler throws to first base in the sixth inning of game four of the 2011 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rangers Ballpark.
News

Ian Kinsler Joins Rangers Hall of Fame

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Game Log: How Rangers Broke Mariners Spell

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
March 14, 2021; Surprise, AZ, USA; John Blake addresses players and media during the unveiling of Charley Pride Field at the Texas Rangers spring training facility.
News

Rangers Induct John Blake Into Hall of Fame

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Evan Carter
Prospects

New Top 100 Rangers Prospect

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Down In Series With Mariners

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago