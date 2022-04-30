More Mistakes Thrust Rangers Into Four-Game Losing Streak

The Texas Rangers turned in another sloppy performance as they fell to the Atlanta Braves, 6-3, dropping their fourth straight game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers lost an ugly one, falling to the Atlanta Braves by a score of 6-3. It was the fourth straight loss for Texas, which drops them to 6-14 on the season.

The Braves jumped out in front immediately as Austin Riley hit a two-run home run off opener Garrett Richards in the first inning. Atlanta added three more home runs on the night—two by catcher William Contreras.

The second Atlanta homer of the night came in the third inning, and was an inside-the-park home run by Travis Demeritte. Adolis García made a bad read on the ball then dove to try and make up for it, but was unable to come away with the ball as it rolled to the wall.

Home runs weren't the only issue for Rangers pitching. The staff issued a total of seven walks on the night as well—four by Albert Abreu over the sixth and seventh innings. If it weren't for Brett Martin and Kolby Allard coming in and tight-roping out of bases-loaded jams in the third and seventh innings, respectively, the final score might have been much more lopsided.

The Texas lineup didn't do much to support the pitching staff either. Adolis García and Corey Seager both hit solo home runs, but that accounted for one-third of the team's hit total on the night. The Rangers did not record multiple hits in an inning until the seventh. 14 of the Rangers' outs were hit on the ground while seven more came via strikeout.

The silver lining was Allard's performance in the back end of the game, which saved a couple arms in the bullpen for Saturday. Allard pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two.

What's Next?

The Rangers and Braves continue their three-game series on Saturday at Globe Life Field. Dane Dunning (0-1, 4.91 ERA) is scheduled to take the ball for Texas as the Braves send out right-hander Bryce Elder (1-2, 4.30 ERA). The Rangers will wear their 1970s throwback uniforms.