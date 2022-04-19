Skip to main content

Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Jon Gray Returns From IL, Greg Holland DFA'd

The Texas Rangers look to right the ship as they begin a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners on Tuesday.

Texas Rangers (2-7) at Seattle Mariners (5-5)

Monday, April 19, 2022
8:40 PM CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
Roof Closed

Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
vs
SEA: LHP Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.73 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: KIRO

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. C Mitch Garver
  4. RF Adolis García
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. LF Nick Solak
  7. DH Andy Ibáñez
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. CF Eli White
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray

Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is greeted by team mates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Adam Frazier
  2. 1B Ty France
  3. LF Jesse Winker
  4. 3B Eugenio Suárez
  5. SS J.P. Crawford
  6. CF Julio Rodríguez
  7. RF Jarred Kelenic
  8. DH Abraham Toro
  9. C Tom Murphy

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Jon Gray (blister) activated from 10-day Injured List
  • RHP Greg Holland designated for assignment

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return when the Rangers travel to Oakland this weekend.
  • RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

COVID Injured List

  • RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field last Thursday with symptoms. He should be in the clear to be activated this week during the west coast road trip. All contact tracing has been done, with no other players exhibiting any symptoms.

