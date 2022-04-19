Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Jon Gray Returns From IL, Greg Holland DFA'd
Texas Rangers (2-7) at Seattle Mariners (5-5)
Monday, April 19, 2022
8:40 PM CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
Roof Closed
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
vs
SEA: LHP Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.73 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: KIRO
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- C Mitch Garver
- RF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- LF Nick Solak
- DH Andy Ibáñez
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- CF Eli White
Jon Gray
Marcus Semien
Corey Seager
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
- 2B Adam Frazier
- 1B Ty France
- LF Jesse Winker
- 3B Eugenio Suárez
- SS J.P. Crawford
- CF Julio Rodríguez
- RF Jarred Kelenic
- DH Abraham Toro
- C Tom Murphy
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Jon Gray (blister) activated from 10-day Injured List
- RHP Greg Holland designated for assignment
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return when the Rangers travel to Oakland this weekend.
- RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
COVID Injured List
- RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field last Thursday with symptoms. He should be in the clear to be activated this week during the west coast road trip. All contact tracing has been done, with no other players exhibiting any symptoms.