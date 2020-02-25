Nick Solak Homers, But Rangers Fall to Reds 9-6

The Texas Rangers dropped their first game of Cactus League play, losing to the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 9-6. They are now 2-1 this spring.

The Rangers scored three runs in the top of the first inning, one of which on a Willie Calhoun RBI groundout and the other two on a Jose Trevino single to center field. However, the Reds answered in the bottom half of a 44-minute first inning. Rangers starter Arturo Reyes walked two Reds and hit Mike Moustakas with a pitch to load the bases. Philip Ervin then smacked a grand slam to left center field, giving the Reds a 4-3 lead.

The Reds scored one run in each of the third, fourth, and fifth innings, extending their lead to 7-3. Texas was able to close the gap with a three-run seventh inning, which included a Nick Solak two-run home run and a hard-hit RBI single by Adolis Garcia. Cincinnati answered in their half of the eighth, scoring two runs with Joe Barlow on the mound for the Rangers, ultimately defeating the Rangers 9-6. Cincinnati improved to 1-1 this spring.

Rangers Highlights

–Jose Trevino was hit on the hand by a foul ball in the bottom of the first inning, but stayed in to finish the inning. However, he was absent when the Rangers took the field for the second inning, with Blake Swihart in to relieve him behind the dish.

Trevino was pulled to have precautionary x-rays done on his right index finger, but they came back negative. He was officially ruled with a bruised right knuckle.

–Nick Solak went 2-for-4 in his second appearance in Cactus League action, including the two-run homer he hit in the Rangers' half of the seventh inning.

Solak is vying for a roster spot this spring. He's auditioning out in center field, which could possibly give the Rangers more options if he can show well out there. He played in center field in Sunday's game against the Mariners, but he was penciled in as the Rangers' designated hitter today. Management already likes his bat, which he showcased today.

–Rangers pitchers struggled with their command in this game, combining for ten walks collectively. It's hard to win ball games when you give that many free passes. It ended up being the Rangers undoing today in Goodyear.

–Luke Farrell pitched very well for the Rangers. Farrell relieved starter Arturo Reyes in the first inning and was able to pitch the second inning as well. He pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing no hits, no runs, one walk, and struck out one batter.

–James Jones pitched the sixth and seventh innings for Texas. He hit a batter to lead off the sixth, but was able to get Tyler Stephenson to ground into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play. In the seventh, Jones hit another batter and walked two more, but tight-roped out of the inning unscathed.

The Rangers play the Kansas City Royals at their home stadium in Surprise, Arizona tomorrow at 2:05 PM CT.

