Offense, Bullpen Lead Rangers To Third Straight Win

The Texas Rangers continued apply pressure early and the bullpen continued their improvement as the team won its third straight game.

The Texas Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Tuesday's two-game series opener, 6-4. The Rangers have now won three games in a row for the second time this season, improving their record to 9-14.

For the third game in a row, the Rangers were able to strike early, putting up runs in the first inning. This time, Mitch Garver jumped on a changeup from Ranger Suárez and hit a two-out, two-run home run.

However, the offense was challenged to answer back. Rangers starter Jon Gray was unable to pitch a shutdown inning in the bottom of the first, as the Phillies jumped in front with three runs. Rhys Hoskins first tied the game with a two-run double, then Didi Gregorius put the Phillies ahead with an RBI single.

Gray was able to keep the deficit at one for the remainder of his outing, but was done after just three innings of work.

Fresh off welcoming his second child to the world, Jonah Heim tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning with a no-doubt solo home run. 

After the Phillies went to the bullpen, manager Chris Woodward began to deploy his platoons. However, with two on and two out in the sixth inning, Kole Calhoun and Brad Miller were unable to come through. Then with two outs, Zach Reks laced a double down the right field line, scoring Heim and Nathaniel Lowe to make it 5-3. Reks was able to move up to third base on the throw home attempting to nab Lowe at the plate.

Marcus Semien then followed with a tapper to third base, but hustled down the line to beat the throw from Alec Bohm, scoring Reks.

While the offense battled back, the Rangers bullpen sealed the game. Brock Burke, Dennis Santana, John King, Matt Bush and Joe Barlow all covered six innings, with the only blemish being a J.T. Realmuto solo homer off Bush in the eighth inning. Barlow recorded his second save of the season.

This was yet another strong performance from the bullpen. Entering play on Tuesday, Texas relievers have a collective 2.23 ERA since April 22.

What's Next?

The Rangers and Phillies wrap up this short two-game series on Wednesday night. Texas left-hander Martín Pérez (0-2, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to face off against last year's runner up for the National League Cy Young award, Zack Wheeler (1-3, 5.79 ERA).

