Inside The Rangers Pre-Game Notes: Texas Rangers vs Cincinnati Reds (2/24/20)

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Rangers look to remain undefeated in Cactus League play, taking their 2-0 record to Goodyear, Arizona to take on the Cincinnati Reds. Here are your game notes

Texas Rangers (2-0) @ Cincinnati Reds (0-1)

Monday, February 24, 2020

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Goodyear Ballpark | Goodyear, AZ

Probables:

TEX: Arturo Reyes (0-0, 13.50 ERA)

vs

CIN: RHP Luis Castillo (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Danny Santana

DH Nick Solak

LF Willie Calhoun

1B Ronald Guzman

RF Scott Heineman

C Jose Trevino

3B Sherten Apostel

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

2B Anderson Tejeda

Cincinnati Reds Starting Lineup

3B Josh VanMeter

1B Joey Votto

RF Nicholas Castellanos

2B Mike Moustakas

C Tucker Barnhart

LF Phillip Ervin

DH Mark Payton

SS Alfredo Rodriguez

CF Travis Jankowski

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

RHP Arturo Reyes (starting)

RHP Luke Farrell

RHP Wei-Chieh Huang

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Joe Barlow

LHP Kyle Bird

LHP James Jones

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Scheduled to have arthroscopic shoulder surgery Friday in Arlington. Will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club Monday morning.

Mike Minor (hamstring)

Not expected to be any issue. Pushing back live bullpen session to Tuesday.

Danny Santana (left calf tightness)

In lineup today. "Good to go," per Rangers GM Jon Daniels

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)

He's been catching bullpen sessions and live BP's. Taking it slow with Chirinos, being cautious. "Shouldn't be an issue," per Jon Daniels.



Taylor Guerreri (sore neck)

Off 1-2 days.

Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)

Expected to be game ready by March 1st.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)

Starting throwing program on Tuesday. He will play catch on Wednesday.

Ariel Jurado (shoulder soreness)

Had live bullpen session on Sunday. Good to go. Off medical schedule.

Rangers Notes

The news of the day is the announcement of Brock Burke's shoulder surgery. We have the scoop on Inside The Rangers HERE.

Danny Santana returns to the lineup today after being pulled from Friday's opener against Kansas City with a left calf cramp.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is starting his second game of the spring at shortstop, third appearance overall. He is still seeking his first hit. He's gone 0-for-5 in the first two games of the spring.

Willie Calhoun is making his official spring debut. Calhoun played in a B game against the Royals on Sunday, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

Sherten Apostel is getting his second start of the spring, first playing the field. He started at DH in Friday's opener against the Royals, 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

Anderson Tejeda is making his third appearance of the spring, making his first start today. He's gone 1-for-3 with a run scored in the first two games.

