Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Minor Trade Complete, Jung to Participate in Instructional League

The Texas Rangers begin another unconventional four-game weekend series on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas Rangers (18-32) @ Los Angeles Angels (21-30)

Friday, September 17, 2020

8:10 p.m. CT

Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Probables

TEX: RHP Jimmy Herget (0-0, 3.45 ERA)

vs

LAA: RHP Jaime Barria (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: FOX Sports West

Radio: KLAA, KWKW

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras 2B Nick Solak 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo 1B Ronald Guzmán SS Anderson Tejeda DH Willie Calhoun C Sam Huff LF Eli White

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

2B David Fletcher 1B Jared Walsh CF Mike Trout 3B Anthony Rendon DH Albert Pujols LF Justin Upton C Max Stassi RF Taylor Ward SS Andrelton Simmons

Injury Report

10-Day IL

Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14

eligible August 14 Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6

eligible September 6 Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

eligible September 16 Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18

eligible September 18 Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21

eligible September 21 Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22

45-Day IL

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27

eligible May 27 Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11

eligible September 11 José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13

eligible September 13 Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Rangers Complete Mike Minor Trade with Oakland Athletics

The Texas Rangers today announced in a press release that they have acquired outfielder Marcus Smith and infielder Dustin Harris from the Oakland Athletics as the two players to be named later, completing the clubs’ trade on August 31 that shipped Mike Minor to the Bay Area.

Smith, 20, was selected by Oakland in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Most recently, he was listed as the No. 22 prospect in Oakland's prospect pool on MLB Pipeline.

Harris, 22, was selected by the A’s in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of St. Petersburg College in Florida.

Josh Jung Completes Work at Alternate Training Site

The Rangers also announced on Friday that Josh Jung has completed his time at the Alternate Training Site and is being given a break until the Arizona Instructional League begins on September 28.

According to Rangers manager Chris Woodward, the move is more about not wanting to start him so early this fall.

"He's one of our prized possessions, man," Woodward said. "It's not just because of the round that he got drafted in. It's because of who the kid is. How hard he works. How much better he's gotten in a year is pretty impressive to me. I've watched his swing now. He's put a lot of time and effort into that swing, and just the way he plays the game."

Jung, 22, was selected by Texas in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The former Red Raider is currently the club's No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline and Baseball America.

