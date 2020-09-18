SI.com
Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Minor Trade Complete, Jung to Participate in Instructional League

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers begin another unconventional four-game weekend series on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas Rangers (18-32) @ Los Angeles Angels (21-30)

Friday, September 17, 2020
8:10 p.m. CT
Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Probables
TEX: RHP Jimmy Herget (0-0, 3.45 ERA)
vs
LAA: RHP Jaime Barria (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: FOX Sports West
Radio: KLAA, KWKW

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. 2B Nick Solak
  3. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. 1B Ronald Guzmán
  6. SS Anderson Tejeda
  7. DH Willie Calhoun
  8. C Sam Huff
  9. LF Eli White

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. 2B David Fletcher
  2. 1B Jared Walsh
  3. CF Mike Trout
  4. 3B Anthony Rendon
  5. DH Albert Pujols
  6. LF Justin Upton
  7. C Max Stassi
  8. RF Taylor Ward
  9. SS Andrelton Simmons

Injury Report

10-Day IL

  • Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
  • Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
  • Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
  • Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18
  • Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21
  • Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22

45-Day IL

  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
  • Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
  • José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
  • Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Rangers Complete Mike Minor Trade with Oakland Athletics

The Texas Rangers today announced in a press release that they have acquired outfielder Marcus Smith and infielder Dustin Harris from the Oakland Athletics as the two players to be named later, completing the clubs’ trade on August 31 that shipped Mike Minor to the Bay Area.

Smith, 20, was selected by Oakland in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Most recently, he was listed as the No. 22 prospect in Oakland's prospect pool on MLB Pipeline. 

Harris, 22, was selected by the A’s in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of St. Petersburg College in Florida.

Josh Jung Completes Work at Alternate Training Site

The Rangers also announced on Friday that Josh Jung has completed his time at the Alternate Training Site and is being given a break until the Arizona Instructional League begins on September 28.

According to Rangers manager Chris Woodward, the move is more about not wanting to start him so early this fall. 

"He's one of our prized possessions, man," Woodward said. "It's not just because of the round that he got drafted in. It's because of who the kid is. How hard he works. How much better he's gotten in a year is pretty impressive to me. I've watched his swing now. He's put a lot of time and effort into that swing, and just the way he plays the game."

Jung, 22, was selected by Texas in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The former Red Raider is currently the club's No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline and Baseball America.

