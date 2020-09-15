Rangers at Astros Pre-Game Notes: Texas Calls Up Demarcus Evans

The Texas Rangers begin their final road trip of the 2020 season with a three-game series in Houston against their American League West rival Astros.

Texas Rangers (17-30) @ Houston Astros (23-24)

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

7:10 p.m. CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Roof Closed

Probables

TEX: RHP Kyle Cody (0-1, 0.93 ERA)

vs

HOU: RHP Jose Urquidy (0-1, 3.72 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros

TV: AT & T SportsNet Houston

Radio: KMBE, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras DH Willie Calhoun 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo LF Nick Solak 2B Rougned Odor SS Anderson Tejeda 1B Ronald Guzmán C Sam Huff

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

CF George Springer 2B Jose Altuve DH Michael Brantley 3B Alex Bregman LF Kyle Tucker 1B Yuli Gurriel SS Carlos Correa RF Josh Reddick C Martín Maldonado

Injury Report

10-Day IL

Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14

eligible August 14 Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6

eligible September 6 Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

eligible September 16 Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18

eligible September 18 Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21

45-Day IL

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27

eligible May 27 Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11

eligible September 11 José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13

eligible September 13 Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Rangers Roster Moves

OF Willie Calhoun has been activated from the 10-day IL.

RHP Demarcus Evans has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site.

RHP Luis García has been designated for assignment.

OF Scott Heineman was optioned to Alternate Training Site following Sunday’s game.

The Rangers signed INF Andrew Romine to a minor league contract. He has been added to the 60-man player pool and assigned to Alternate Training Site.

Rangers Call Up Demarcus Evans

Ahead of the final road trip of the season, Texas called up one of its more exciting young relievers.

"He's going to come at you with a pretty good fastball—probably one of the best fastballs I've seen," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "It's mid-90's, but the characteristics are pretty exceptional. Real high spin. He's got a tight curveball-slash-slider. He's going to go up and down and attack hitters. He's been throwing the ball really well in the Alternate Site. I got to see him the other day, personally. He looked good. He was attacking the strike zone. He was keeping his emotions in check. He's excited, man. He's excited to finally get called up."

Evans adds to the list of young Rangers making their Major League debuts in 2020. While Evans may or may not make his debut on Tuesday night, it will be coming at some point soon.

As far as other prospects go, Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels said on Tuesday that Evans is likely the last of the prospects to be called up this season.

