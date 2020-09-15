Rangers at Astros Pre-Game Notes: Texas Calls Up Demarcus Evans
Chris Halicke
The Texas Rangers begin their final road trip of the 2020 season with a three-game series in Houston against their American League West rival Astros.
Texas Rangers (17-30) @ Houston Astros (23-24)
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
7:10 p.m. CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
Roof Closed
Probables
TEX: RHP Kyle Cody (0-1, 0.93 ERA)
vs
HOU: RHP Jose Urquidy (0-1, 3.72 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KMBE, KTRH 740
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Joey Gallo
- LF Nick Solak
- 2B Rougned Odor
- SS Anderson Tejeda
- 1B Ronald Guzmán
- C Sam Huff
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- CF George Springer
- 2B Jose Altuve
- DH Michael Brantley
- 3B Alex Bregman
- LF Kyle Tucker
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- SS Carlos Correa
- RF Josh Reddick
- C Martín Maldonado
Injury Report
10-Day IL
- Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
- Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
- Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
- Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18
- Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21
45-Day IL
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
- Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
- José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
- Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27
Rangers Roster Moves
- OF Willie Calhoun has been activated from the 10-day IL.
- RHP Demarcus Evans has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site.
- RHP Luis García has been designated for assignment.
- OF Scott Heineman was optioned to Alternate Training Site following Sunday’s game.
- The Rangers signed INF Andrew Romine to a minor league contract. He has been added to the 60-man player pool and assigned to Alternate Training Site.
Rangers Call Up Demarcus Evans
Ahead of the final road trip of the season, Texas called up one of its more exciting young relievers.
"He's going to come at you with a pretty good fastball—probably one of the best fastballs I've seen," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "It's mid-90's, but the characteristics are pretty exceptional. Real high spin. He's got a tight curveball-slash-slider. He's going to go up and down and attack hitters. He's been throwing the ball really well in the Alternate Site. I got to see him the other day, personally. He looked good. He was attacking the strike zone. He was keeping his emotions in check. He's excited, man. He's excited to finally get called up."
Evans adds to the list of young Rangers making their Major League debuts in 2020. While Evans may or may not make his debut on Tuesday night, it will be coming at some point soon.
As far as other prospects go, Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels said on Tuesday that Evans is likely the last of the prospects to be called up this season.
