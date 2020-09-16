SI.com
Rangers at Astros Pre-Game Notes: Isiah Kiner-Falefa Looks to Continue Strong 2020 Campaign

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers look to even up their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Texas Rangers (17-31) @ Houston Astros (24-24)

Wednesday, September 16, 2020
7:10 p.m. CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
Roof Closed

Probables
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-5, 6.14 ERA)
vs
HOU: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-2, 5.79 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KMBE, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. DH Willie Calhoun
  3. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. LF Nick Solak
  6. 2B Rougned Odor
  7. SS Anderson Tejeda
  8. 1B Ronald Guzmán
  9. C Jeff Mathis

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

  1. CF George Springer
  2. 2B Jose Altuve
  3. LF Michael Brantley
  4. 3B Alex Bregman
  5. DH Kyle Tucker
  6. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  7. SS Carlos Correa
  8. RF Josh Reddick
  9. C Martín Maldonado

Injury Report

10-Day IL

  • Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
  • Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
  • Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
  • Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18
  • Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21
  • Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22

45-Day IL

  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
  • Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
  • José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
  • Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Inside The Numbers

  • In the 2020 season, Texas Rangers starting pitchers are 8-24 with a 5.53 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.
  • The Rangers have been abysmal on the road this season with a 4-18 record. In comparison, Texas is 13-13 at home this year (13-10 with the roof closed, 0-3 with the roof open).
  • When the Rangers score first in a game, they are 10-10 on the season. When their opponent scores first, Texas is 7-21.
  • In addition to Isiah Kiner-Falefa's outstanding defense this season, he is currently sixth in the American League in batting average with a mark of .319. He has hit safely in 17 of his previous 18 games. 
  • Rangers starter Kyle Gibson has had much more success on the road in 2020, going 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and a .261 opponent batting average in four starts. In comparison, Gibson is 0-5, 7.18 ERA and a .324 opponent batting average in five starts at home.  

Comments

