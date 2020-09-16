Rangers at Astros Pre-Game Notes: Isiah Kiner-Falefa Looks to Continue Strong 2020 Campaign
Chris Halicke
The Texas Rangers look to even up their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.
Texas Rangers (17-31) @ Houston Astros (24-24)
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
7:10 p.m. CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
Roof Closed
Probables
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-5, 6.14 ERA)
vs
HOU: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-2, 5.79 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KMBE, KTRH 740
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Joey Gallo
- LF Nick Solak
- 2B Rougned Odor
- SS Anderson Tejeda
- 1B Ronald Guzmán
- C Jeff Mathis
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- CF George Springer
- 2B Jose Altuve
- LF Michael Brantley
- 3B Alex Bregman
- DH Kyle Tucker
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- SS Carlos Correa
- RF Josh Reddick
- C Martín Maldonado
Injury Report
10-Day IL
- Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
- Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
- Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
- Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18
- Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21
- Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22
45-Day IL
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
- Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
- José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
- Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27
Inside The Numbers
- In the 2020 season, Texas Rangers starting pitchers are 8-24 with a 5.53 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.
- The Rangers have been abysmal on the road this season with a 4-18 record. In comparison, Texas is 13-13 at home this year (13-10 with the roof closed, 0-3 with the roof open).
- When the Rangers score first in a game, they are 10-10 on the season. When their opponent scores first, Texas is 7-21.
- In addition to Isiah Kiner-Falefa's outstanding defense this season, he is currently sixth in the American League in batting average with a mark of .319. He has hit safely in 17 of his previous 18 games.
- Rangers starter Kyle Gibson has had much more success on the road in 2020, going 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and a .261 opponent batting average in four starts. In comparison, Gibson is 0-5, 7.18 ERA and a .324 opponent batting average in five starts at home.
