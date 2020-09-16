Rangers at Astros Pre-Game Notes: Isiah Kiner-Falefa Looks to Continue Strong 2020 Campaign

The Texas Rangers look to even up their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Texas Rangers (17-31) @ Houston Astros (24-24)

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

7:10 p.m. CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Roof Closed

Probables

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-5, 6.14 ERA)

vs

HOU: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-2, 5.79 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros

TV: AT & T SportsNet Houston

Radio: KMBE, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras DH Willie Calhoun 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo LF Nick Solak 2B Rougned Odor SS Anderson Tejeda 1B Ronald Guzmán C Jeff Mathis

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

CF George Springer 2B Jose Altuve LF Michael Brantley 3B Alex Bregman DH Kyle Tucker 1B Yuli Gurriel SS Carlos Correa RF Josh Reddick C Martín Maldonado

Injury Report

10-Day IL

Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14

eligible August 14 Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6

eligible September 6 Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

eligible September 16 Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18

eligible September 18 Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21

eligible September 21 Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22

45-Day IL

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27

eligible May 27 Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11

eligible September 11 José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13

eligible September 13 Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Inside The Numbers

In the 2020 season, Texas Rangers starting pitchers are 8-24 with a 5.53 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.

The Rangers have been abysmal on the road this season with a 4-18 record. In comparison, Texas is 13-13 at home this year (13-10 with the roof closed, 0-3 with the roof open).

When the Rangers score first in a game, they are 10-10 on the season. When their opponent scores first, Texas is 7-21.

In addition to Isiah Kiner-Falefa's outstanding defense this season, he is currently sixth in the American League in batting average with a mark of .319. He has hit safely in 17 of his previous 18 games.

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson has had much more success on the road in 2020, going 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and a .261 opponent batting average in four starts. In comparison, Gibson is 0-5, 7.18 ERA and a .324 opponent batting average in five starts at home.

