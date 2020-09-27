SI.com
Rangers vs Astros Pre-Game Notes: Shin-Soo Choo Leading Off in Season Finale

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers wrap up the 2020 season with division rival Houston Astros in a game that will decide the winner of the Silver Boot this season.

Houston Astros (29-30) @ Texas Rangers (21-38)

Sunday, September 27, 2020
2:05 p.m. CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables
HOU: RHP Chase De Jong (0-0, 14.73 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-6, 7.08 ERA)

Broadcast

Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KMBE

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

  1. CF George Springer
  2. 2B Jose Altuve
  3. DH Michael Brantley
  4. 3B Alex Bregman
  5. LF Aledmys Díaz
  6. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  7. SS Carlos Correa
  8. RF Josh Reddick
  9. C Dustin Garneau

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. DH Shin-Soo Choo
  2. CF Leody Taveras
  3. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. LF Nick Solak
  6. 2B Rougned Odor
  7. C Sam Huff
  8. 1B Ronald Guzmán
  9. SS Anderson Tejeda

Injury Report

10-Day IL

  • Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
  • Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
  • Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
  • Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21
  • Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22
  • Sherten Apostel (lower back tightness): N/A

45-Day IL

  • Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
  • Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
  • José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
  • Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Shin-Soo Choo Activated and Leading Off in Season Finale

As the Texas Rangers head into 2021 with a heavy commitment to its youth, Sunday afternoon may be the last time Shin-Soo Choo dresses in a Rangers uniform. Choo is also playing through an injury to get in the lineup, making the moment a little more special.

"It means a ton to everyone in the organization," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "The staff, the players, it’s a cool moment to get him back in there. I know he is not 100 percent but we want to get him out there one more time in a Texas uniform, especially in the leadoff of spot."

Choo suffered a wrist injury earlier this month that is still on the mend. He is still early in the 4-6 week prognosis, but he's not allowing that to prevent him from getting one more game in before the season concludes.

Choo is also contemplating his future, not only with the Rangers, but as a Major League player in general. As of now, he's committed to playing at least one more season—not one shortened by a global pandemic.

"Just thinking about myself, maybe I really want to play," Choo told the media over the weekend. "I don't want to finish my career like this. First of all, I can still play this game. What I have done, a couple more years, I can still do it.

"You don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. I say I want to play, but you never know. Maybe I'll change my mind in the offseason. I'm thinking (I'll) continue to play; continue to prepare in the offseason to play with the same workouts."

As Choo prepares for another year of playing, it's unclear if it will be with the Rangers. Choo's seven-year contract will expire at season's end, making him a free agent. The Rangers value his leadership and presence in the clubhouse and organization in general. However, with the club shifting its priority toward its youth, there may not be room for Choo. 

"I have played here seven years, good or bad," Choo said. "My numbers are not what people are looking for, but I did it. I was lucky to play with one club for seven years. Pretty special for me. I know, every year [maybe] traded, but I am here. ... I love this game. I still remember where I came from. I'll never forget where I came from. This game is pretty special to me."

Game Day

