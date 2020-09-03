Rangers at Astros Pre-Game Notes: Woodward Happy to Still Have Lynn, Impressed with Guzmán's Performance

Two of baseball's marquee pitchers will face off on Thursday afternoon in the rubber match between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Thursday, September 3, 2020

1:10 p.m. CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Roof Closed

Probables

TEX: RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 7.52 ERA)

vs

HOU: RHP Zack Greinke (2-0, 2.68 ERA)

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest, MLB Network

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros

TV: AT & T SportsNet Southwest

Radio: KBME

“Yeah, it was more of a joking conversation like, ‘Hey, man, you're still here.’ It was kind of one of those things. There wasn't much said, to be honest with you. I think it was. We haven't had that much dialogue since then. It was just more of like, *knuckles* and ‘Hey, man. Glad you're still here.’ We've had so much dialogue before that, it was just a relief for both of us that he was still here. He's older, he's been around. I'm not worried about him. It was more of the younger guys, maybe Joey [Gallo], guys like that, who were just making sure their mental state was okay afterwards.”

"Yeah, he looks a lot better. I think a lot of it was timing, honestly. Talking to Cody Atkinson, our hitting coach on the alternate site, some of it was timing when he gets ready. You can see he gets ready early. Some of his positioning with his hands, with his bat, puts him in a better position to fire. I think his pace through his swing is much better. It's not as forced. That has a lot to do with timing, because before he was kind of late and he would have to be really quick through the zone, whereas now he has a little more length to kind of let his swing play. So, swing mechanic-wise, it's smoother because of the pace, because of the timing. He's on it. He's got a cleaner path for the ball, which allows him to ride through. He's on time for a fastball. You could see yesterday he was on time and he hit forward hard. The other day he hit changeup out front, but he still was able to hit a line drive. So, those are things that allow him to have more success. Before it was a little bit rushed at times. His timing was off. His path was a little off at times, so he just mis-hit balls, he was swinging and missing, and everything was just really rushed. So he looks a lot better right now. We're just trying to keep him consistent with them."