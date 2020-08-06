Inside The Rangers
Rangers at Athletics Pre-Game Notes: Luke Farrell, Jose Trevino Optioned to Cut Roster to 28

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a sweep at The Coliseum in Oakland as they send Mike Minor to the mound, who is looking to bounce back after a rough start in San Francisco.

Texas Rangers (3-7) @ Oakland Athletics (8-4)

Thursday, August 6, 2020
2:40 p.m. CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables
TEX: LHP Mike Minor (0-2, 5.91 ERA)
vs
OAK: RHP Mike Fiers (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest Plus
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A's Cast, KIQI, KNEW 960

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. DH Shin-Soo Choo
  2. SS Elvis Andrus
  3. LF Willie Calhoun
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. 1B Todd Frazier
  6. CF Nick Solak
  7. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  8. 2B Anderson Tejeda
  9. C Jeff Mathis

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. SS Marcus Semien
  2. CF Ramón Laureano
  3. 3B Matt Chapman
  4. LF Mark Canha
  5. 1B Matt Olson
  6. 2B Chad Pinder
  7. DH Khris Davis
  8. RF Stephen Piscotty
  9. C Sean Murphy

Injury Report

Rougned Odor (right oblique tightness)
Update from Rangers manager Chris Woodward:

"We're hoping he should be able to play either Friday or Saturday, I'm hoping. Yesterday what I saw looked better, he swung a lot harder in the cage, kind of on his own, like we didn't really want him swinging yesterday, but he felt good enough to where he felt like he could. It gave me a little bit of hope that he could be able to play tomorrow, or at least Saturday. 

Greg Bird (10-day IL: right calf strain)
Chris Woodward provided an update after Tuesday night's game:

“His calf is pretty sore. Pretty tight. I feel like he could have potentially played through it, but it’s not something we’re wanting to risk right now. It doesn’t make any sense if he can’t play a full game with the way Rougie [Odor] is. It didn’t make any sense to have a couple wounded guys on our bench.”

Danny Santana (10-day IL: forearm tightness)
The Rangers placed him on the 10-day IL early Sunday afternoon retroactive to July 30. He is supposed to start a throwing program this week.

Rafael Montero (10-day IL: forearm tightness)
He threw a bullpen session at the alternate training site on Wednesday. The Rangers expect him to be activated by Friday or Saturday.

Corey Kluber (45-day IL: shoulder tear)
He is shut down for four weeks and went back to his home in Boston during this time.

José Leclerc (45-day IL: shoulder tear)
Leclerc has the same prognosis as Kluber. He is shut down for four weeks before any throwing.

Luke Farrell, Jose Trevino Optioned

Along with all other clubs in Major League Baseball, the Rangers had to cut their roster down to 28 players. The two victims of the roster cut were RHP Luke Farrell and C Jose Trevino. 

"I think with him throwing yesterday, had something to do with it," Woodward said of Farrell. "We feel like it was the best situation moving forward. In 10 days we can possibly bring him back. I told him be ready, there's a good chance we're going to be shuffling guys in and out. I like Luke and I trust him, it just seemed like the right move for yesterday."

One of the stories since Spring Training has been who would win the backup catcher role behind Robinson Chirinos. Even with the expanded rosters, the Rangers weren't going to keep three catchers once the roster was cut down from 30 players. The club ultimately went with veteran Jeff Mathis over the up-and-coming Trevino.

"We were going to have to decide between those two," Woodward said. "Mathis has been pretty impressive—both guys have been, honestly. It was a hard one, because I really like Trevino. He has the heart of a champion; I tell him that all the time. It just sucks because we had to make a move. And we weren't going to keep the third catcher, it had to be one of those two."

In 2019, Mathis was the primary catcher for Mike Minor, who is making his third start of the season on Thursday afternoon. Mathis caught Minor's first start against the Rockies at Globe Life Field. Chirinos caught him last week in San Francisco.

Rangers Lineup vs Mike Fiers

  1. DH Shin-Soo Choo: 10-for-27, 5 BB, 9 SO
  2. SS Elvis Andrus: 9-for-32, 3 HR, 2 BB, 4 SO
  3. LF Willie Calhoun: 0-for-7, 3 SO
  4. RF Joey Gallo: 2-for-14, 2 HR, 3 BB, 7 SO
  5. 1B Todd Frazier: 6-for-21, 2 HR, 1 BB, 4 SO
  6. CF Nick Solak: 0-for-1
  7. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 0-for-4
  8. 2B Anderson Tejeda: N/A (Major League debut)
  9. C Jeff Mathis: 1-for-3, 1 BB, 1 SO

Athletics Lineup vs Mike Minor

  1. SS Marcus Semien: 3-for-15, 1 BB, 3 SO
  2. CF Ramón Laureano: 3-for-11, 3 SO
  3. 3B Matt Chapman: 2-for-9, 1 HR, 4 BB, 1 SO
  4. LF Mark Canha: 5-for-13, 3 HR, 2 SO
  5. 1B Matt Olson: 0-for-9, 1 BB, 3 SO
  6. 2B Chad Pinder: 4-for-15, 1 HR, 3 SO
  7. DH Khris Davis: 4-for-16, 1 HR, 3 BB, 4 SO
  8. RF Stephen Piscotty: 2-for-6, 1 HR, 1 SO
  9. C Sean Murphy: 0-for-1, 2 BB, 1 SO

