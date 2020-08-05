Inside The Rangers
Rangers at Athletics Pre-Game Notes: LHP Joely Rodríguez Activated, Greg Bird Placed on 10-Day IL

Chris Halicke

On Tuesday night, the Texas Rangers will play in the American League for the first time this year as they begin a three-game series with their division rival Oakland Athletics. It's early in the season, but this is a big series for the Rangers.

Texas Rangers (3-5) @ Oakland Athletics (6-4)

Tuesday, August 4, 2020
8:10 p.m. CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables
TEX: RHP Lance Lynn (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
OAK: LHP Jesús Luzardo (0-0, 1.35 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A's Cast, KIQI, KNEW 960

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Elvis Andrus
  2. 2B Nick Solak
  3. RF Joey Gallo
  4. 1B Todd Frazier
  5. C Robinson Chirinos
  6. CF Scott Heineman
  7. 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  8. LF Adolis García
  9. DH Rob Refsnyder

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. SS Marcus Semien
  2. CF Ramón Laureano
  3. 1B Matt Olson
  4. 3B Matt Chapman
  5. DH Mark Canha
  6. LF Robbie Grossman
  7. RF Stephen Piscotty
  8. C Sean Murphy
  9. 2B Tony Kemp

Injury Report

Joely Rodríguez (lat muscle strain)
He traveled with the team with the expectation that he would be ready to pitch at some point. The Rangers activated him less than an hour before first pitch. He will be available for Tuesday night's game.

Rougned Odor (right oblique tightness)
Update from Rangers manager Chris Woodward:

"He hit in the cage, he threw today. It was still a little bit tight, a little bit sore. Doesn’t make any sense to rush that and hurry back. He’s hopefully a couple days, best case scenario, he plays that third game (on Thursday). I don’t know, we’ll come in and evaluate it tomorrow, maybe swing a little harder tomorrow and see how it feels."

Greg Bird (10-day IL: right calf strain)
Bird was placed on the 10-day IL to clear a spot for Rodríguez. There has been no mention of any injury to this point. The Rangers have no further details at this point, but there will surely be some explanation after Tuesday night's game.

Danny Santana (10-day IL: forearm tightness)
The Rangers placed him on the 10-day IL early Sunday afternoon retroactive to July 30. He is supposed to start a throwing program this week.

Rafael Montero (10-day IL: forearm tightness)
He did not travel with the team. He's still in his throwing program. It could be a little while longer before he is ready to rejoin the team.

Corey Kluber (45-day IL: shoulder tear)
He is shut down for four weeks and went back to his home in Boston during this time.

José Leclerc (45-day IL: shoulder tear)
Leclerc has the same prognosis as Kluber. He is shut down for four weeks before any throwing. 

Pre-Game Quotes

Chris Woodward

Do you plan to have a right-handed-heavy lineup vs Luzardo & Manaea going into the series?: “I have an idea for those two games, but that could change. Like I said, if for some reason we get [Jesús] Luzardo out of there quick and these guys have quality at-bats or don’t have quality at-bats—this is pretty much game-to-game. I have an idea of what I want to do, but it can change quickly. I obviously going to ride the hot hand. If guys are having consistency with either side, they’re going to find themselves in the lineup. I think that’s true with some of our younger guys that don’t have the experience. With no fans, a shortened season, maybe lesser name guys can have more success. They’ve got something to prove out there. They’re hungry. [Scott] Heineman comes to mind. I want to see if it’s real or if it plays. I’ll continue to put them out there if they keep having good at-bats.”

Oakland's lineup has struggled until Monday night. How does Lance Lynn match up against them?: “I don’t believe any time this team struggles offensively. I’ve seen it before. They’ve come into our series and it's ‘Whatever man, these guys are struggling.’ Then they have the quality at-bats they always have. I think Lance [Lynn] matches up well. A lot of their guys are right-handed. The biggest thing is Lance can make adjustments on the fly. So, if he sees them attacking a certain way, he’s able to adjust to that where younger guys can’t really adjust with other pitches or how they throw those pitches. They get in trouble because this team is smart. They’ll attack you a certain way and it’s up to you to make that adjustment or else they’ll get you. You’ll fall behind and give them hitter’s counts and that’s what they feast on. We’ve just gotta attack these guys, go right after them, and hopefully adjust when we need to.”

