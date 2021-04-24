Rangers History Today: Ground Breaks On New Era of Baseball in Texas

On this day, the City of Arlington and the Texas Rangers broke ground on The Ballpark in Arlington

On this date in Texas Rangers history, construction began on what would become The Ballpark in Arlington (now Globe Life Park in Arlington).

On April 24, 1992, the first pieces of work began on the project, which was three years in the making. George W. Bush and Rusty Rose, along with their partners, bought the team from Eddie Chiles in 1989. Shortly after, the ownership group began a push for a replacement to Arlington Stadium, which had been the home of the Rangers since 1972. However, the stadium had been in service since 1965 and was a home for minor league baseball.

For nearly a year, the new ownership group teased the fact that the team could leave Arlington, while the city worked to sell voters on a sales tax increase to cover the majority of the cost. Arlington voters approved the measure by 65 percent in the spring of 1991. After a year of additional groundwork, construction began in anticipation of a 1994 opening day at the new park.

Two years later, the Rangers opened the 1994 season against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The park was named The Ballpark in Arlington, a name that was controversial at the time for being rather matter-of-fact. But, over time, the name grew on Rangers fans, to the point when fans were not happy when the team changed the name of the park to Ameriquest Field in Arlington in 2004. In 2007, the park became Rangers Ballpark after Ameriquest folded. Then, in 2014, the park was re-named Globe Life Park in Arlington.

