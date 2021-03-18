Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Injury Report vs Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers look to continue their offensive display from Tuesday night into Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks (7-8-1) at Texas Rangers (7-5-3)

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

6:05 PM PT (8:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

ARI: RHP Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

The Texas Rangers radio broadcast will carry the game on 105.3 The Fan. Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler will be on the call.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF David Dahl DH Joey Gallo 3B Rougned Odor 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe RF Ronald Guzmán C Jose Trevino CF Leody Taveras

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

CF Tim Locastro 2B Josh VanMeter C Carson Kelly 1B Christian Walker LF Pavin Smith 3B Wyatt Mathisen RF Daulton Varsho SS Domingo Leyba P Zac Gallen

Texas Rangers Pitching Schedule

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Dane Dunning

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Josh Sborz

Rangers Injury Report

Brett de Geus (gastrointestinal issue): Left Sunday's game with abdominal cramping. He is currently undergoing testing and nothing alarming has come back yet. He has no restrictions at this time, but the Rangers are proceeding cautiously with him.

Left Sunday's game with abdominal cramping. He is currently undergoing testing and nothing alarming has come back yet. He has no restrictions at this time, but the Rangers are proceeding cautiously with him. Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He is one week into a four-week shut down (READ MORE on Hernández's injury).

An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He is one week into a four-week shut down (READ MORE on Hernández's injury). Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Calhoun hasn't progressed as quickly as the Rangers had originally hoped. GM Chris Young confirmed on Tuesday that he is "unlikely" to be on the Opening Day roster (READ MORE on Calhoun's injury).

Calhoun hasn't progressed as quickly as the Rangers had originally hoped. GM Chris Young confirmed on Tuesday that he is "unlikely" to be on the Opening Day roster (READ MORE on Calhoun's injury). Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has progressed and is not experiencing any symptoms in his back. He threw a bullpen on Tuesday.

Martin has progressed and is not experiencing any symptoms in his back. He threw a bullpen on Tuesday. Joe Palumbo (lower-back tightness): Palumbo is dealing with minimal symptoms in his back, and was scheduled to throw a bullpen on Wednesday.

Palumbo is dealing with minimal symptoms in his back, and was scheduled to throw a bullpen on Wednesday. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): The Rangers are taking it slow with Evans. He was supposed to be throwing off a mound by this point, but Chris Young said on Tuesday that may not be happening. They truly want Evans to be over this injury before they ramp him up.

The Rangers are taking it slow with Evans. He was supposed to be throwing off a mound by this point, but Chris Young said on Tuesday that may not be happening. They truly want Evans to be over this injury before they ramp him up. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will threw his first bullpen last Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. In all likelihood, he will not be ready for Opening Day.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will threw his first bullpen last Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. In all likelihood, he will not be ready for Opening Day. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. He is throwing off a mound and the club is very pleased with his progress.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. He is throwing off a mound and the club is very pleased with his progress. Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff had an MRI, and is making "good progress." He will see increased baseball activity over the next couple of weeks. It is still unlikely he will play in Cactus League games before the end of spring training.

Promo photo: John Blake, Texas Rangers

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

