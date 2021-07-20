Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers Manhandled By Tigers In 14-0 Blowout

Nothing went right for the Texas Rangers on Monday, as they were walloped by the Detroit Tigers.
Author:
Publish date:

After being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays and being outscored 25-2 in three games, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward hoped to see some fight in his team as they kicked off a four-game series in Detroit on Monday.

Instead, the Rangers were shellacked by the Tigers, losing by a score of 14-0. They were out-hit 19-4 on the night, and Texas committed two errors in the field. In the bigger picture, the Rangers were shutout for the third game in a row for the first time in franchise history.

It was about as ugly as a game the Rangers have played in a long, long time.

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson turned in his worst outing since that forgettable Opening Day start in Kansas City, giving up eight runs on 10 hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five-plus innings. Gibson owned a 2.29 ERA prior to the game, but left with a mark of 2.86.

The ugliest part of the night came in the sixth inning where the Tigers scored six runs and batted around before recording an out. The Tigers also loaded the bases on three separate occasions before the first out of the inning was recorded.

The offense did not fare much better. The Rangers only had four baserunners all night and were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. They struck out 10 times and were unable to draw any walks from Detroit pitching.

The Rangers (35-59) will try and bounce back from this one on Tuesday night against the Tigers (44-51). Texas will send out Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.22 ERA) to square off with Detroit southpaw Tarik Skubal (5-8, 4.36 ERA).

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Jul 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitch runner Zack Short (59) scores a run as shortstop Harold Castro (30) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) watch during the sixth inning at Comerica Park.
Game Day

Rangers Manhandled By Tigers In 14-0 Blowout

May 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
News

Which Pitching Options Are Available For Rangers After Trade Deadline?

Michael Young
News

Rangers History Today: The Michael Young Trade

Jul 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) touches home plate after hitting a two run home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Sahlen Field.
Game Day

A 'Frustrating' Day Quickly Puts Rangers Under Microscope

Jul 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, CAN; Texas Rangers pitcher Kolby Allard (39) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field.
Game Day

Rangers Blanked 5-0 In First Game of Doubleheader With Blue Jays

Jul 16, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) hits a double during the seventh inning against Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Blue Jays Doubleheader: Starting Lineups, Probables, Injury Report

usatsi-16418624
News

Nationals Park Shooting: 3 Injured, MLB Game Suspended

texasrangersjerseymural (1)
News

Rangers History Today: 'Doc' Helps Save A Life

Jul 16, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) hits a double during the seventh inning against Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field.
News

Rangers Notes: Saturday's Game vs Blue Jays Postponed, Five Draft Signings