Rangers Manhandled By Tigers In 14-0 Blowout

Nothing went right for the Texas Rangers on Monday, as they were walloped by the Detroit Tigers.

After being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays and being outscored 25-2 in three games, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward hoped to see some fight in his team as they kicked off a four-game series in Detroit on Monday.

Instead, the Rangers were shellacked by the Tigers, losing by a score of 14-0. They were out-hit 19-4 on the night, and Texas committed two errors in the field. In the bigger picture, the Rangers were shutout for the third game in a row for the first time in franchise history.

It was about as ugly as a game the Rangers have played in a long, long time.

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson turned in his worst outing since that forgettable Opening Day start in Kansas City, giving up eight runs on 10 hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five-plus innings. Gibson owned a 2.29 ERA prior to the game, but left with a mark of 2.86.

The ugliest part of the night came in the sixth inning where the Tigers scored six runs and batted around before recording an out. The Tigers also loaded the bases on three separate occasions before the first out of the inning was recorded.

The offense did not fare much better. The Rangers only had four baserunners all night and were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. They struck out 10 times and were unable to draw any walks from Detroit pitching.

The Rangers (35-59) will try and bounce back from this one on Tuesday night against the Tigers (44-51). Texas will send out Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.22 ERA) to square off with Detroit southpaw Tarik Skubal (5-8, 4.36 ERA).

