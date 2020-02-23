Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners – 2/23/20: LIVE In-Game Updates, Reaction, Chat, and Community

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Rangers are ready to get back to playing baseball after their game against the Milwaukee Brewers was rained out on Saturday. Keep up with all the action here, with live in-game updates and reactions. You can also engage in the comments section with questions and comments on the game.

Texas Rangers (1-0) @ Seattle Mariners (0-0)

Sunday, February 23, 2020

1:10 PM MT (2:10 PM CT)

Peoria Stadium | Peoria, AZ

Probables:

TEX: LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

SEA: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

DH Shin-Soo Choo

CF Nick Solak

RF Joey Gallo

3B Todd Frazier

2B Rougned Odor

1B Greg Bird

SS Matt Duffy

LF Leody Taveras

C Tim Federowicz

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

2B Shed Long Jr.

1B Evan White

3B Kyle Seager

RF Kyle Lewis

DH Daniel Vogelbach

C Tom Murphy

SS J.P. Crawford

CF Mallex Smith

LF Braden Bishop



Texas Rangers Schedule Pitchers

LHP Joe Palumbo (starting)

LHP Brett Martin

RHP Nick Goody

RHP Jonathan Hernandez

LHP Joely Rodriguez

LHP Brian Flynn

RHP Demarcus Evans

RHP Tim Dillard

Around The Clubhouse

Willie Calhoun

On hitting progress:

"It's been money. I've been feeling good. I'm taking it day by day and getting ready for the season. I've been doing a lot of machine work and trying to see velocity as much as I can. Usually, with the first couple games, it takes me a little bit to get going."

On outfield work:

"I'm feeling good. I've been doing early work with Tony Beasley everyday...I'm doing all the drills I can to make myself feel comfortable out there. I'm excited to play tomorrow, though."

Todd Frazier

On getting acclimated to new team:

"It's been really good. We've got a good core here. There's solid veteran guys and good young guys that want to learn and want to play. Right now, I'm excited. I feel like one of the guys on the team. Everybody's been helpful to me and welcomed me with open arms. I couldn't be happier."

On if he's the most vocal guy on the team yet:

"I wouldn't say most vocal, but I do talk a lot. I think that will start happening with time."

On frequent playing time early:

"I don't mind it at all. I want to get as many at-bats as I can. I'm usually a slow starter when I come to spring training, so the more I can see the ball, the better I'll be. I'll go every other day for the first couple of weeks, then we'll go from there."

Injury Report

Danny Santana (left calf tightness)

Santana's calf is self-described as a "cramp." He is scheduled to play Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Kyle Gibson (ulcerative colitis)

Ahead of expectations. He has a live bullpen session tomorrow.

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)

Injured the hamstring in January. He's about a week behind. He will look to get into games this week.



Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)

Injured the hamstring in January. He's about a week behind.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)

Re-evaluate after the weekend.

Ariel Jurado (shoulder soreness)

Live bullpen session scheduled for Sunday.

Brock Burke (left shoulder impingement)

Still in rehab program, which is still in the long toss stage. At this point, he's unlikely to start the season. No target date set yet.

