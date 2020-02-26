Texas Rangers vs Colorado Rockies – 2/26/20: LIVE In-Game Updates, Reaction, Chat, and Community

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after dropping two straight in Cactus League play. Today, they travel to Scottsdale, Arizona to take on the Colorado Rockies. Keep up with everything in-game here, plus chat in the comments section below.

Texas Rangers (2-2) @ Colorado Rockies (2-1)

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

1:10 PM MT (2:10 PM CT)

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick | Scottsdale, AZ

Probables:

TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (0-0, 18.00 ERA)

vs

SEA: RHP Ubaldo Jiménez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Danny Santana

DH Nick Solak

LF Willie Calhoun

1B Ronald Guzman

SS Matt Duffy

RF Scott Heineman

3B Sherten Apostel

2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa

C Blake Swihart

Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup

RF Charlie Blackmon

SS Chris Owings

3B Nolan Arenado

1B Daniel Murphy

2B Ryan McMahon

LF Raimel Tapia

DH Sam Hilliard

CF Yonathan Daza

C Tony Wolters

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Scheduled to have arthroscopic shoulder surgery Friday in Arlington. Will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club Monday morning.

Mike Minor (hamstring)

Not expected to be any issue. He had a live bullpen session yesterday.

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)

He's been catching bullpen sessions and live BP's. Taking it slow with Chirinos, being cautious. "Shouldn't be an issue," per Jon Daniels.



Shin-Soo Choo (left oblique tightness)

Choo was scratched from yesterday's lineup as a precaution. The team doesn't expect it to be longer than 2-3 days.

Taylor Guerreri (sore neck)

Off 1-2 days.

Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)

Expected to be game ready by March 1st.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)

Started throwing program on Tuesday. He is scheduled to play catch today.

Rangers Notes

Rangers starter Kolby Allard is making his second start of the spring. He pitched one inning in the Rangers' opener against the Royals. He struck out a batter, but also walked one and allowed a hit, which was a two-run home run. He'll likely pitch at least two innings.

Danny Santana is in the lineup again today, which is a good sign. He was pulled as a precaution in the Cactus League opener against Kansas City with tightness in his left calf. He was in the game on Monday and everything went normally, so any concern over his injury should have dissipated.

Ronald Guzman is back in the lineup at first base. The Rangers have traded off Guzman and Greg Bird every other day in spring training so far. This is one of the biggest competitions in camp, so it's worth keeping up with how Guzman and Bird perform each time they are out there.

Two young players that are getting plenty of at-bats so far this spring are Nick Solak and Sherten Apostel. Both players will have made an appearance in all but one game so far for the Rangers. Apostel is still further away from the big leagues in his development, but it's noteworthy to see the amount of at-bats he is getting. Solak on the other hand is fighting for at-bats at the Major League level. In the field, he's been exclusively playing center field as the Rangers determine if he is capable of playing the position at the big league level.

